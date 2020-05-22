While his latest film, The Irishman, wasn’t eligible to compete at Cannes due to the festival’s rift with Netflix, Martin Scorsese is no stranger to the Croisette.

Six of Marty’s features played at the Cannes Film Festival, including After Hours, The King of Comedy and Taxi Driver. The latter earned critical and commercial success, but also substantial controversy – over its violent execution, and over the casting of 12-year-old Jodie Foster. Still, it’s one of Robert De Niro’s finest performances – and the drama only makes its memory more fascinating.

Audience reaction: When Taxi Driver first screened, it was a year after a bomb was discovered at the Palais des Festivals. Perhaps this could explain why while half the crowd was cheering, the other half was enthusiastically booing, considering the film’s violent climax? Such is the divisive impact of a masterpiece.

‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979) Francis Ford Coppola won the Palme D’Or, Cannes’ highest accolade, in 1974 for his paranoid triumph The Conversation. His return four years later caused quite the stir – as the war epic we know and love today, was only presented as a “work in progress” at the time. Advertisement The version that screened ran for 139 minutes (the one most people watch these days is 147 minutes). Eventually, the Jury decided to give the Palme d’Or to two films at once: Apocalypse Now, and Volker Schlöndorff’s The Tin Drum. Audience reaction: The film was met with rapturous applause – coming to represent Cannes’ penchant for a gloriously indulgent standing ovation. But the subsequent press conference caused tension, when Coppola scorned journalists for reviewing the film while still unfinished.

‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Even if you know nothing about Cannes, or about Quentin Tarantino, you know about Pulp Fiction. The film that changed the fabric of Hollywood moviemaking debuted on the Croisette, where John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Tim Roth and so many more took home the gold together.

While Clint Eastwood, who presided over the jury in 1994, said the decision to give Pulp Fiction the Palme d’Or was unanimous, many at the time were rooting for Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Three Colours: Red – to the point that when the win was announced, there was, according to the Hollywood Reporter a cry from a woman in a balcony shouting: “Kieślowski! Kieślowski! Pulp Fiction is shit.”

Audience reaction: Pulp Fiction premiered during one of the festival’s late-night slots, which proved to be a major hit with the midnight crowd.

‘The Virgin Suicides’ (1999)

In 1999, Sofia Coppola was just 29 years old, and was releasing her first film. For many filmmakers, Cannes can feel like a distant dream, something that might happen after a handful of features, or even more. But The Virgin Suicides, Coppola’s take on Jeffrey Eugenides’ best-selling novel of the same name, quietly premiered on the French Riviera, and changed everything.

The film screened in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar, which showcases somewhat more modest titles than the main selection. In 2019, Robert Eggers’ maritime riot The Lighthouse showed there, as did Gaspar Noé’s dizzy dance demonic Climax the year before.

Audience reaction: Coppola remembered her experience at her first Cannes for the film’s 20th anniversary last year, saying: “It was well received and the critics were really supportive. I feel like I owe the start of my career to that Cannes audience.”