The third chapter of Nolan’s seminal Batman trilogy is dense, difficult and riddled with plot holes, but it’s still better than most other superhero movies. In fact, it feels like it barely even wants to be a superhero movie at all. Nolan’s final epic about the Caped Crusader is more interested in shooting the shadows cast by its monolithic characters and wrapping up theories of civil responsibility than it is in staging summer set pieces (not that it didn’t throw some of them into the super-sized mix too).

Key shot: Tom Hardy’s Bane striding into the sunken stadium he’s just blown up.