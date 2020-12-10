David Fincher’s best films ever – ranked

Special effects geek turned ad man turned music video pioneer, David Fincher had at least three different careers before he started making movies in the early 90s – but he brought all his past experiences with him when did, changing the way Hollywood films looked and felt forever.

Known for being a perfectionist (or a complete control freak, depending on who you ask…), Fincher spends years researching his films and even longer making them – famously putting his actors through up to 99 takes for single scenes. Often dark, usually cold, and always slavishly devoted to detail, Fincher has plenty of imitators, but no one does it quite like him.

As Mank hits Netflix and stirs up almost all the early Oscar buzz, it’s time to rank Fincher’s films from flawed to flawless.