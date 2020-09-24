Deftones: every single album ranked and rated

Trouble was brewing from the off. Their first album away from mainstay producer Terry Date. A singer in the clutches of a speed and alcohol addiction. Who was also going through a divorce, and whose record label – Madonna’s Maverick – were insistent the band get in the studio (where they would bounce around producers until they’d finally settle on their friend, Far guitarist Shaun Lopez) and make something that would sell better than the band’s last outing, 2003’s self-titled, poor selling classic. Unsurprisingly, for a record attached to so many painful memories, singer Chino Moreno isn’t keen on it. “That record is so unconfident, that’s why I hate it,” he’s said. “I don’t feel like it’s me, it’s this unconfident version of myself that doesn’t know what he’s doing.” It’s a shame he feels that way; the album breaks much new ground; the brilliant ‘Cherry Waves’ might be labelled shoegaze if it wasn’t so achingly raw, while ‘U,U,D,D,L,R,L,R,A,B,Select,Start’ – named after the cheat code used in many Konami videogames – is post-rock at its most interesting and energised.