The first song I remember hearing

Baz Luhrmann – Everybody’s Free To Wear Sunscreen

“Heard it, took in the message, went one better and covered up completely with crisp white duds and the plug head. My skin’s gossamer like a Vietnamese summer roll under all this mate. No Marshmelanoma for me.”

The first song I fell in love with

Eddy Grant – Electric Avenue

“I’ve always been interested in electrics. I was one of those kids who’d get a cool new toy, undo it and end up with a bag of screws and moulded plastic pieces. I didn’t know Electric Avenue was a real place until I got lost in Brixton the other year. I nearly scrudded my gruds when I spotted it.”

The first gig I went to

The Wiggles

“What?! Fuck off. No, seriously, fuck off. At least I’m honest – everyone else here pretends it was something cool like Bon Iver or Bon Jovi. I was only 15 for fuck’s sake.”

The first album I owned

Giorgio Moroder et al – Electric Dreams OST

“This soundtrack is killer – it’s got the Phil Oakey song on it, and the guy Giorgio Moroder is the king of Italo-disco – he basically invented the sound of the 1980s. In parts of Europe. Don’t watch the movie though – it’s dogshit.”

The song I do at karaoke

Electric Six – Danger! High Voltage

“You already asked me that in another interview. Get some new questions. Anyway, I totally nail the vocal on this, and it’s hilarious, and people over 30 who remember the song find it dead, dead funny. People under 30 think I made the song up myself, which is even better.”

The song I always play on Fuser

Salt ‘N Pepa – Push It

“Fuser’s this dead brill DJing video game I’ve paid – sorry, played – during lockdown. It lets you do killer mixes of amazing songs – proper ones, not knock-off soundalikes – and perform DJ sets for mad crowds of, like, Pixar-type people who are absolutely ‘avin’ it.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Michael Jackson – Bad

“Watched that documentary, didn’t I.”

The song that changed my life

Marshmello – Happier

“When I heard it, I thought: I could do that, I could do that – it’s a piece of piss being a masked DJ. The rest is history.”

The song that reminds me of home

Skrillex – Bangarang

“Sometimes you just wanna chill with a bit of easy listening, don’t you. What’s my home like? Check out my video series for NME, DJ Plugsy: Locked Down, Plugged In, which drops on November 20 2020. It’s like a really expensive squat, you know? Cool AF.”

The song I want played at my funeral

Arcade Fire – Power Out

“Emotional and funny.”

AS TOLD TO ARTHUR PINGER

