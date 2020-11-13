DJ Plugsy’s complete history of masked DJs

Altern-8

Who: Mark Archer and Chris Peat (later replaced by Josh Doherty)

Wears: Industrial-style face masks and biohazard suits

What: British techno duo from Stafford whose hardcore tunes put them front and centre of the early ‘90s rave movement.

Plugsy says: “The daddies. And weirdly relevant again now we’re all walking round looking like we work in a chemical plant.”

Daft Punk

Who: Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo

Wears: Futuristic helmets

What: The French future-disco duo hid their faces from the very start, but following the success of 1997 debut album ‘Homework’, they returned as bionic brothers-in-arms for 2001 follow-up ‘Discovery’ and never looked back.

Plugsy says: “Icons. Legends. GODS. If Altern-8 were the pioneers, these guys added the finesse. And budget.”

Deadmau5

Who: Joel Thomas Zimmerman

Wears: Stylised mouse helmet in multiple versions

What: With an image that pinches the iconography of Disney’s Mickey Mouse and the clean graphic style of designer vinyl, Deadmau5 is one of the most successful masked DJs ever.

Plugsy says: “Begrudging respect. I actually used to do a Deadmau5 tribute act for weddings and stuff: Livemau5.”

MF Doom

Who:Daniel Dumile

Wears: Metal mask inspired by Marvel’s Doctor Doom

What: Unceasingly cool British rapper, songwriter, and record producer.

Plugsy says: “This guy can do it all: fight Spider-Man, rule Latveria with a literal iron fist, produce, rap. Not sure he’s a DJ though. Were you running out?”

Marshmello

Who:Christopher Comstock

Wears: A white marshmallow shaped helmet with cartoony eyes

What: It’s always fluffy in Pennsylvania, where Comstock cooked up a masked DJ mega-brand. You can even win plush Marshmello heads in seaside teddy picker machines these days.

Plugsy says: “I call him Marshmuppet cos he’s a muppet.”

DJ Plugsy

Who: Secret identity

Wears: 3-pin plug helmet

What: The UK answer to the EDM-masker movement, Plugsy’s music sounds like Skrillex remixing a 1990s modem loading up Pammy’s sextape.

Plugsy says: “Got it pretty bang on with that description.”

DJ Bl3nd

Who: Secret identity

Wears: A hairy fright mask

What: The horror-influenced DJ, who looks like the third wheel on a night out with Eddie The Ed and Chucky, describes himself as the “World’s Craziest Most High Energy DJ”.

Plugsy says: “I bump into this guy at the odd festival. I try and give him a wide berth.”

SBTRKT

Who: Aaron Jerome

Wears: Interpretations of native ceremonial masks, designed by anonymous artist A Hidden Place

What: British electronic artist who’s worked with Radiohead, MIA and Mark Ronson.

Plugsy says: “I thought about calling myself PLGZY for a bit, but this fella put me off. Clever music for boffins, this. Not a fan.”

DJ Danger Mask

Who: Franck Rivoire

Wears: Final Fantasy-inspired blackout anti-mask, with glowing white eyes.

What: French DJ whose EPs are all named for the date they were completed, and whose debut album title is a kanji character.

Plugsy says: “Pretentious? Moi?”

Angerfist

Who:Danny Masseling

Wears: Jason ‘Friday The 13th’ Voorhees-style hockey mask

What: The Dutch DJ broke out in 2006 with an album titled ‘Pissin’ Razorbladez’ and hasn’t let up since. On stage, he can be found performing with vocalist MC Prozac.

Plugsy says: “The Jason mask is a bit weak, but you can’t knock a guy who had a song called ‘Bonified Alkoholik Musik Making Muthafucka (B.A.M.M.M)’.”

Cazzette

Who:Alexander Björklund and Sebastian Furrer

Wears: Audio cassette helmets

What: Swedish duo whose sole album, released in 2014, was amusingly titled ‘Eject’.

Plugsy says: “I think these lads have the same costume designer as Yours Plugsy. Never heard of ‘em.”

Dr Lektroluv

Who:Stefaan Vandenberghe

Wears: Green latex facemask and bug-eye shades

What: Creepy AF Belgian artist whose nickname is The Man With The Green Mask.

Plugsy says: “I think my washing machine is a Lektroluv. Good piece of kit – keeps my whites whiter than white.”

2 Faced Funks

Who:Secret identities

Wears: Magenta-coloured latex masks and LED shades

What: More Dutch DJs, the Funks first masked up for a party in 2008. “We bought some cheap, pink masks and advertised with the fact that we managed to book 2 world-famous DJs. That night sold out completely,” they have said.

Plugsy says: “I respect people who can keep a secret identity cos I speak from experience when I say HMRC try really, really hard to find you.”

Mike Candys

Who: Michael David Kull

Wears: a spherical yellow smiley helmet

What: Swiss music producer and dance DJ whose song ‘2012 (If The World Would End)’ was a hit in German speaking countries, even if he got the date of the apocalypse out by eight years.

Plugsy says: “This guy got in there and nabbed the smiley symbol, which is the masked DJ equivalent of the British pinching the Elgin Marbles from Greece, cos the smiley belongs to all of us. Disrespectful, bro.”

Gunz For Hire

Who: Adaro and Ran-D

Wears: ventriloquist dummy masks

What: Dutch DJs whose frequent collaborations led to this unsettling union in the “raw hardstyle” genre.

Plugsy says: “I like raw hardstyle, but I tend to order medium-rare if it’s a place I’ve never been to before, cos that’s just sensible isn’t it.”

