When The Fizz appeared on the Identity Parade of Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2022, what did comedian Jamali Maddix claim that Mike Nolan looked like he could do?

Jay: “Well, I know they to identify who they thought was the person who didn’t belong in the band. And they guessed wrong because they thought I was the odd man out!”

Cheryl: “Was it that they thought that Mike was wearing a wig? So what did they say he could do? Take his wig off? [Laughs]”

NUL-POINTS! Jamali remarked that Mike looked like he could talk to ghosts. Appearance wise, however: pop star Anne-Marie said that Mike looked as if he’d had “too much Botox”.

Jay: “That’s right! He was a little bit upset backstage saying: ‘I’VE NEVER HAD BOTOX! HOW DARE SHE!’ [Laughs] Normally people think he’s got a wig on because he’s got insanely thick hair.”

Which three Coronation Street actors did Cheryl Baker perform Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ with on 1980s ITV series The Funny Side?

Cheryl: “I know what they look like, but I never watch Coronation Street, so I don’t know their names. Pass!”

NUL-POINTS! It was Sue Nicholls (aka hairdresser Audrey Roberts), Jill Summers (who played purple-rinsed gravel-voiced man-chaser Phyllis Pearce) and Kevin Kennedy (Curly Watts). A special mention goes to Ricky Tomlinson (Jim Royle from BBC sitcom The Royle Family) on guitar.

Cheryl: “I watched it recently because a clip was posted online, but we needed Mike for this as he’s the one who watches Coronation Street!”

How many votes did ‘Let me tell you about….’ Jay Aston receive when she stood as a candidate for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in Kensington in 2019?

Jay: “Two votes? [Laughs]”

WRONG. You came dead-last after receiving 384 votes.

Cheryl: “Crikey!”

Jay: “[Laughs] Fantastic! Considering I was booed off the street and I had to wear a stab vest, that’s quite good. I had the stab vest in the car in case I needed it because there was a lot of aggression around at the time. It was very nasty. My husband takes the mickey out of me all the time about it, but I had to get one.”

Would you dabble in politics again?

Jay: “It depends. Our political system in this country is broken and social media and the way we’re bombarded with negativity skews the truth. The only reason I got involved with the Brexit Party was because I think to overturn the [Brexit] vote – and to say the people who voted for it were stupid – was wrong. The government we currently have is terrible, and Labour don’t fill me with any more hope, and our politics is fundamentally broken. Our political system feels like how it was in Bucks Fizz. We were manipulated in the band, it’s called divide and rule, and that’s what the whole system is based on: divide the people and you can rule them. That was my little political moment, but no, I shall probably just stick to being a performer, a mum and doing the garden!”

NUL-POINTS OVERALL.