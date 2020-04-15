Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Baxter Dury

“Lou Reed.”

CORRECT. It references the chorus of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”.

“I met him once. I wasn’t too long before he died – it was like meeting a mannequin. He didn’t say much. I did a French TV show – him, me, Metallica, and Lana Del Rey all sitting in this little room as we’re rolled on for the farewell credits, and it was really weird. Dad had toured with [Lou Reed] in America and they famously really hated each other. He just made a series of indistinguishable growls and grunts at me – that was about it. And Lars [Ulrich] from Metallica was so embarrassed, and went ‘Hey man’ and was really nice. And also fucking Lana Del Rey looked like she’d just come from some frozen Martian wax factory. She didn’t say anything. She just looked like her eyes were alive and nothing else. I don’t think Lou registered who the fuck I was – but it was funny.”

Why did you decide to use ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”?

“I put it in there because I didn’t know what else to do, and I didn’t know what to do afterwards because I didn’t have the skill-set to change it. Geoff Travis, who ran Rough Trade, said: ‘Don’t worry, Lou will love it and he’ll be fine’. Consequently, we put it out and Lou took 99.99 per cent of the publishing. It was a stitch-up (Laughs).”

You appear on the cover of your father, Ian Dury’s 1977 album ‘New Boots and Panties!!’. How much does the sign in the shop window you’re standing in front of say that suits costs from?

“I ain’t got a fucking clue! It’s probably six and four shillings. Is it even decimal? (Laughs) I’m joking. Wait… I’m going to look it up. Fuck, my internet isn’t working!”

WRONG. They’re priced from £10.

“I remember that day clearly – it’s burnt into my mind. I was hanging out with my dad for the weekend, and I drifted into shot out of shyness because I didn’t want to sit next to the photographer because I was only young. My dad just went: ‘Don’t worry, come and stand here, son’. It was totally by fluke. They didn’t lure me in thinking let’s capture the young boy in a massive pair of flares and football boots and stitch him up for about 20 years – it was totally by accident.”

How is the book you’re writing about your memories of your dad going?

“It’s tough. It was meant to be finished two months ago – but there’s nothing better than an apocalypse to force you into finishing a book! I’m forcing myself to write 1700 words a day while in lockdown. Had this not happened, there’s a chance maybe I wouldn’t have finished it because it’s much harder than I ever imagined.”