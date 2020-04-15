Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Baxter Dury

“I have no idea. I got the script last-minute. Was it a Michael Palin character from a Monty Python-style sketch? I’ve got such a strange memory; I can’t remember my own lyrics, let alone a collaboration with somebody else. Róisín Murphy, who directed that video, can be quite fierce and she kept on saying: ‘You better remember!’. And I remembered absolutely fuck-all!”

WRONG. You play ‘An art critic’.

“That’s right! I produced Saul [Adamczewski] from Fat White Family‘s first band, The Metros. In fact, NME gave the album [‘More Money Less Grief’] 1/10 – that’s when I stopped producing! (Laughs) It wasn’t going well. At one point, I beat The Metros up in their pants – because they pissed me off so much, we were marooned in a Welsh studio and they were so grotesquely misbehaved and fucked that I tried to beat them up at 4am – my mental stamina had been tested! But Saul and I preserved a friendship so it was natural we’d do something at some point.”

You’re obviously from an artistic background…

“All of my family were working-class painters – from different generations. My mum was a painter and met my dad [Ian Dury] at Royal College of Art. So I’ve inherited loads of great – sometimes peculiar – art. Dad made strange eroticised pop-art – which said ‘FUCK CUNT FUCK‘ or something full-on, so you have to put those in a special place! My granddad was an old-school philanderer and he had relations with his students in a weird way, so there’s lots of pictures of him and art students. He’d go missing for a month or two in Wales. Then my granny would make these odd morphed 3D faces.”