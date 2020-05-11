Overblown, overstuffed and short on proper bangers, ‘Scorpion’ saw Drake rest on his laurels, seemingly overly convinced by his own Midas touch. The 25-track two-parter (split between a rap-heavy Side A and a R&B-leaning Side B) may have been a familiar and comforting listen, but it largely featured the regurgitation of old hooks and flows, applications of the same tried-and-tested methods and meditations on all the usual kind of themes, with little growth or experimentation.

As you’d hope on an album that stretches to 90 minutes, though, there were a few glimpses of Drake’s undoubted brilliance – see the tropical-emo jam of ‘Summer Games’, the emotive and immediate ‘Emotionless’ and ‘Nice For What’, the rapper’s biggest scorcher of an anthem since ‘One Dance’.