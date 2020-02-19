35 years ago, a man kicked a door down, moaned about the smell, then found a pensioner dead in his armchair. This, you might think, was a strange way to kick off an episode of American comedy drama The Golden Girls (also celebrating its 35th anniversary this year) – and you’d be right! This was the debut of BBC flagship soap EastEnders; then – as now – television’s most consistently provocative episodic show.

Today (February 19), with “explosive” surprises teased by producers, EastEnders celebrates 35 years in the game. What better time then, than for NME’s resident Albert Square obsessive James McMahon to count down the show’s 10 greatest moments <cue doof doof>…