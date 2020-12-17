Every Arctic Monkeys song ranked in order of greatness

When Arctic Monkeys came good on an endless whirl of feverish underground hype in the early ’00s, it was evident that the course of indie rock had changed forever. Here was a band that was plain-speaking, feisty, exciting and seemingly without ego, that proved their mettle by shunning publicity, and had sold out the legendary London Astoria (now sadly closed, 2000-capacity in its prime) before they had even signed a record deal.

Six chart-topping LPs, two live albums and two EPs later, the band – frontman Alex Turner, lead guitarist Jamie Cook, bassist Nick O’Malley and drummer Matt Helders – have undergone several shapeshifting transformations. From the punkish nature of their earliest material to the soaring guitar pop of 2011’s ‘Suck It And See’ and the experimental opus that is 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, they have remained one of the most groundbreaking and influential acts of our times over the past decade-and-a-half.

The Sheffield gang’s illustrious career is celebrated in this bumper list. For the sake of clarity, all unreleased tracks and demos – including those from 2004’s now-infamous ‘Beneath The Boardwalk’ collection – are disqualified, as is any material under their sometime Death Ramps alias, alongside the wealth of covers they have released out over the years. Dig in!