Every Nirvana song ranked in order of greatness

Although it was written at the same time as songs like ‘Drain You’, ‘Lithium’ and ‘Lounge Act, it makes sense that ‘Aneurysm’ was left off ‘Nevermind’. For a start the intro is too long (it takes 79 seconds for Kurt to kick in). But crucially, I think, it’s the song that is the bridge between ‘Bleach’ and ‘Nevermind’ and wouldn’t have belonged on either. It has the simplicity of, say, ‘School’, but Kurt’s words have the sensitivity that he only really developed after Nirvana’s debut album. It exists in a bubble and is all the more powerful for it. The sound is simple, edgy, dark, poppy, punky, troubled, dark, angry and fuelled by the unholy power that Kurt, Krist and Dave were able to conjure when they played together.

The lyrics, however you choose to interpret them, cover all of Kurt’s primary concerns at the time: his relationship with Tobi Vail appears (“love you so much it makes me sick”), as do his preoccupations with fucking (“come on over and do the twist / overdo it and have a fit”), smack (“come on over and shoot the shit”), masturbation (“beat me out of me”) or, if you look at “beat me out of me” a different way, self-loathing. All of them, of course, are sung so hard it hurts. Then there are the live versions. Watch this from 1993 in Rio, when he’s wearing a dress and he’s got brown hair and a goatee and an air raid siren goes off when the song breaks down at 3.14.

Or this from 1991 in Seattle for the awesome intensity of the intro.

But most of all watch this from 1991 in Amsterdam because it’s the greatest band of all time at their peak, and it’ll keep them pumping straight to your heart.