Every Tame Impala song ranked in order of greatness

Over the past decade Kevin Parker, the mastermind behind Tame Impala, has firmly established himself as one of our most vital and visionary songwriters. His lofty creative standing has only been boosted further by the February release of the fourth Tame Impala album ‘The Slow Rush’, a stylish, contemplative and frequently mind-bending psych-dance listening experience.

And, of course, the 12 tracks are now all eligible for consideration in one of the great music debates of our times: which Tame Impala song is the greatest?

Excluding all outside collaborations, live versions, remixes and hidden-track jam sessions (sorry, ’30 Minutes With Mathew Saville’), here’s NME‘s countdown of every Tame Impala song in order of greatness.

With additional words from Thomas Smith and El Hunt