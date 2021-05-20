Every ‘Taskmaster’ contestant ranked by how much they made us laugh

Season: seven

Outside of Curb Your Enthusiasm, has a surly man getting annoyed by everything happening to him ever been more hilarious? From the moment James “suck it” Acaster entered each task arena refusing to acknowledge Alex, he was riveting TV. Would he lose his mind cycling in circles while simultaneously trying to hula, or be tipped over the edge by Rhod Gilbert failing to tell him the garage is open? Or would he absolutely smash it, tracking clues through the house in record time, making a fantastic portrait of Greg by destroying just one ukelele or brilliantly recreating Grand Theft Auto on a child’s car, right down to the stunt bonuses and driving music? Plus, on a critical basis, Clump Stump’s ‘Over My Shoulder’ was genuinely better than most of the albums I’ve reviewed this year.

Best moment: Revealing, frustratingly too late, that he was now a championship-level hula-hooper.

Standout quote: “Expect the unexpected, bayba”; “My eyes are circles”; [singing] “Pants on a stick, who’s pants, my pants, your pants, no no”; [on hot air balloons] “I got given one of them, but I didn’t use it”; “Just open the box, you prick!”