A little more conversation: what to do after you’ve seen ‘Elvis’

The Albums

Pet Shop Boys – ‘Introspective’ (1988)

After a post-punk decade in which Elvis was largely considered a throwback, Pet Shop Boys rehabilitated his memory with their electropop rampage through ‘Always On My Mind’, from their remix-centric third album.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – ‘Let Love In’ (1994)

Nick Cave’s Devil Presley persona came of age here with crooner noir melodies such as ‘Nobody’s Baby Now’, ‘Red Right Hand’ and ‘Do You Love Me?’ sounding like Elvis had turned the wrong way out of limbo.

Richard Hawley – ‘Standing At The Sky’s Edge’ (2012)

Sheffield’s own king of rock’n’roll – and the man who inducted Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner into the ways of the curled lip and leopard skin collar – ended up making songs about Yorkshire feel like dusky canyon anthems.

Danzig – ‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ (2020)

Few have tackled the Presley canon with such glower as metal icon Glenn Danzig. No speed metal ‘Jailhouse Rock’, but a cool selection of Elvis deep cuts (‘Is It So Strange’, ‘Lonely Boy Blue’, ‘Pocket Full of Rainbows’) given no little intensity.

The Podcasts

Shaping Elvis

Recorded in Elvis’ hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, this series sees producer Josh Ward speak to people who knew Elvis before he was famous in order to get to the crux of the man who would, eventually, change the world.

Elvis Has Left The Movies

Focussing on Presley’s cinematic legacy, episode by episode, two fans named Matt and Morgan dissect each of Elvis’ 31 feature films, illuminating the wider cultural shifts of the ’50s and ’60s going on around them.

We Didn’t Start The Fire

Katie Puckrick and Tom Fordyce work through the historical lyrics of Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’, dissecting the people and events therein. Across two episodes, they tackle the biggest Presley myths.

Old Time Rock-N-Roll

Simply for the music. Tune in to hear host Lee Douglas spin selections from his 120,000-song collection of golden oldies – it’s the ideal place to hear Elvis in the context in which his early fans would have first found him.

The Events

Absolute Beginners

Every Monday, The Stag’s Head, Hoxton, London

Hoxton’s premiere jive and rock’n’roll dance classes give you the chance to jitterbug your way back to Presley’s golden era.

Elvis Week 2022

August 9-17, Graceland Estate, Memphis

This year’s Elvis Week features tribute concerts, conversations with his backing musicians, a candlelit vigil and a performance of Elvis Presley In Concert, a live band backing Elvis on the big screen.

Måneskin

August 26-28, Reading + Leeds Festivals

There’s no guarantee that Måneskin will play ‘If I Can Dream’ – their cover from the film’s soundtrack – at this rite-of-passage weekender, but even if not it’s bound to be a blast.

Follow That Dream

2023, Date TBC

No mere Presley convention overflowing with sideburns and sequinned beer bellies, Follow That Dream is the UK’s only Elvis Tribute Artist championship.

The Films

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

On tour in America, the Tap stop off at Graceland to pay their respects at Elvis’ grave to perform a “barbershop raga” rendition of ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and get “too much fucking perspective”.

Wild At Heart (1990)

Nicolas Cage is such an Elvis fanatic that he married Lisa Marie and has referenced him in many of his movies. His most memorable homage was in David Lynch’s Wild At Heart, soundtracked by Chris Isaak’s Elvis-inspired classic ‘Wicked Game’.

Jailhouse Rock (1957)

The first leg of any self-respecting Elvis movie marathon, and arguably his most iconic screen appearance. Probably the reason that so many death row inmates get marriage proposals, and should come with a public health warning about hypnotic hips.

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)

HBO’s three-hour two-parter can lay claim to being the ultimate Elvis documentary, following his career with appearances from friends, family and devotees to present him as an artist rather than a phenomenon.

The Books

‘Elvis: The Legend’ by Gillian G Gaar

Delving into the Graceland archives for over 150 photographs and personal artefacts, this authorised, illustrated biography marking the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ death is packed with insight and memorabilia: letters, publicity material and copious bling.

‘Elvis and Me’ by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley

As ‘insider’ as you can get, Priscilla Presley’s 1985 account of her marriage to Elvis pulls no punches in detailing his drug-taking, womanising, occult fascinations, divorce and descent. A TV movie of the book emerged in 1988.

‘Last Train to Memphis/Careless Love’ by Peter Guralnick

Across two major biographies, Guralnick produced the definitive dive into the man behind the myths. “Elvis steps from the page,” Bob Dylan said of the books. “You can feel him breathe.”

‘How The Beatles Destroyed Rock ‘N’ Roll’ by Elijah Wald

Following American pop from the earliest recordings through to the impact of the Fabs, Wald places the king in cultural and historical context, not just as a hip-shaking blast from nowhere.

