Every year London’s BFI (British Film Institute) hosts a takeover of brand new films by queer filmmakers around the world. A celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories and culture, BFI Flare has taken place virtually for the last two years due to The Awfulness, but from March 16 to 27 this year, the festival returns for a full-blown physical edition.

Across the 12-day programme, there’s plenty to delve into, ranging from documentaries about the unsung queer heroes of Southern music and New Romanticism to early-doors airings of brand new feature films. And capping off nearly a fortnight of panel discussions, screenings and other events, the whole thing ends with a big party in the BFI’s lobby, opened by none other than Blitz Kid legend Princess Julia behind the decks.

There’s good news for movie buffs who aren’t able to make it down to the Southbank, too – Flare are also offering a series of different festival pass packages for viewers to join in virtually alongside the usual in person tickets.

Advertisement

As the big gay film bonanza prepares to kick off for another year, here are five of the big must-sees.

Girl Picture

In a nutshell: high-energy teen drama with a refreshing amount of candour

Opening the festival, Finnish coming-of-age film Girl Picture follows best mates Mimmi and Rönkkö – who work together in a smoothie bar, and spend much of the day moaning to each other about being eternally single, and wondering what love feels like. Mimmi especially is adamant that love at first sight is a myth. Then, along comes expert figure skater Emma – who quickly turns Mimmi’s life upside down as she gears up for the upcoming European championships. Things proceed to get messy, with a lot of laughs along the way.

Dakan

In a nutshell: a revolutionary piece of storytelling from ‘90s Guinea

Advertisement

Dubbed as the first ever West African film to explore homosexuality, Dakan had to fight its way to existence back in 1997 – amid protesters attempting to disrupt filming, and the Guinean government withdrawing their funding due to its subject matter. Its director, Muhammad Camara, hasn’t made another film since. The story of two young men who fall in love but are forbidden from being together by their families, it ultimately ends on a note of hope. Revolutionary at the time, and paving the way in queer cinema, Flare marks a chance to see an important piece of film history on the big screen.

TRAMPS!

In a nutshell: the lesser-known queer heroes of an iconic movement.

Think New Romantics, and synth-poppers might come to mind first: Spandau Ballet in their regal ruffles, Duran Duran and their enormous quiffs, and Steve Strange’s Visage. Though a club night called Blitz is regularly credited with kickstarting the scene, TRAMPS! introduces a hugely influential group of queer artists who were given far less credit. Featuring interviews with two late legends – artists Duggie Fields and Judy Blame – along with the likes of Princess Julia and Mark Moore, it’s a much deeper dive into a well-storied era. Along the way, it draws astute parallels between the free university grants enjoyed by ‘80s art school students, versus the mounting student debts and rising living costs of today.

Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music

In a nutshell: queer country music pioneers detail their struggles with homophobia

“Name the openly gay country artists in Nashville,” challenges Pam Rose in T.J. Parsell’s film about the queer musicians shaping Southern music. “That’s a huge problem”. And featuring interviews with a number of unsung heroes from the genre, including Dolly Parton collaborators Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, songwriter and producer Bonnie Baker and singers Dianne Davidson, Ruthie Foster and Mary Gauthier, this documentary doesn’t just introduce the queer trailblazers worth knowing about, it lays out their experiences with the depth and care they deserve.

Sirens

In a nutshell: two Beirut-based heavy-metallers following their dream

Against the backdrop of political turmoil in their home city of Beirut, Slaves to Sirens are the only queer heavy metal band in Lebanon, and this high-energy music documentary charts the personal stories of the group’s ringleaders Lilas and Shery, and their drive to pursue their passions. “Since the day my grandparents were born, this country is fucked up,” they narrate during the trailer. “War, instability, unemployment. All this pain, all this rage, there’s something we’re running away from. But I don’t want to live in fear.”