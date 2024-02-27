How you Dune? Get to know the epic blockbuster’s tight-knit family

In partnership with Warner Bros. UK

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies aren’t just epic feats of storytelling filled with stunning set-pieces; they also have an incredible ensemble cast. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and more really threw themselves into the director’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic 1965 novel. And, because many of these actors are firm friends, they’re now having the most fun on the global promo tour (check out the polaroid images below). Honestly, if only we could see what gets posted in the group chat…

Ahead of Dune: Part Two‘s release on March 1, here are some behind-the-scenes clips of the cast getting stuck in – and having a blast – while making the film. You’ll come away wishing you’d applied to be an extra on this incredible project.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are BFFs

Zendaya’s character Chani doesn’t dominate the first film, but in Dune: Part Two she’s absolutely integral. This means we get to see even more of her crackling chemistry with Timothée Chalamet, whose protagonist Paul is her love interest. In real life, the two Gen Z icons are genuine besties who relish being on set together. “It’s important to have someone you can laugh with,” Zendaya says in this cute behind-the-scenes clip.

In the same clip, Timmy jokes that his co-star keeps him humble through a combination of “intimidation” and “aggression”. “She was a real partner in crime and someone I’m grateful to have a very, very strong friendship with,” he adds, a little more seriously.

Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin go way back

Timmy and Zendaya weren’t the only rock-solid double act on the Dune: Part Two set. Prolific actors Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin also loved filming together, particularly because they previously co-starred in 2007’s No Country for Old Men. The Coen Brothers’ gritty Western was a huge hit that won four Oscars, including a Best Supporting Actor trophy for Javier, but this doesn’t mean its title trips off the tongue – as they laugh about in this behind-the-scenes clip.

We also see Javier say with sincerity: “What can I say about Josh Brolin? I adore him.” The feeling is definitely mutual, with Josh likening their relationship to a “brotherhood”. No, you have something in your eye.

As do Timmy and Florence Pugh

When they meet in Dune: Part Two, Timmy’s character Paul and Florence’s Princess Irulan seem to be scoping each other out. In real life, however, these two wildly talented actors need no introduction – they previously shared scenes in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated 2019 adaptation of Little Women. Their fondness for one another definitely comes across in this cute behind-the-scenes clip. “I love working with Timmy – to be able to see your friend hold the set is epic,” Florence says proudly.

Zendaya is always up for a laugh

Zendaya already has some iconic roles under her belt – not least Rue Bennett in teen drama Euphoria, for which she’s won two Emmys and a Golden Globe, and MJ in the recent Spider-Man movies. But Dune is still a standout project for the Gen Z icon.

“Being on these sets with these incredibly talented people, it absolutely surpasses any dream I’ve ever had,” she says in this behind-the-scenes clip. Zendaya also appreciates the fact that Denis Villeneuve has brought his Dune vision to life using practical sets. “I step onto a set where I feel like I’m already on a different planet,” she says. “It’s just so special what we’re doing.”

Still, this doesn’t mean she takes the process too seriously. “We joke, we have a lot of fun,” she adds – and this sense of adventure definitely comes across in Dune: Part Two.

Austin Butler is an “ass-kicker“

Austin Butler (Elvis) joins the cast for Dune: Part Two as the deeply sadistic and morally bankrupt villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. “Austin, this lovely kind person, has somehow transformed into this evil beast,” Zendaya says with awe in the BTS clip below. Timmy, who has a fight scene with Austin in the movie, simply describes him as an “ass-kicker”. Respect.

And Dune is a “dream come true” for Timmy

At 28, Timmy is one of Hollywood’s leading lights. He’s starred in everything from 2017’s poignant coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name, which earned him an Oscar nomination, to last year’s spectacular musical fantasy Wonka. He’s even set to play actual Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

Still, Dune represents a first for this generation-defining actor. “I’ve never gotten to return to a project before, so this is an absolute dream come true,” he says in this behind-the-scenes snippet. “Getting to see Denis bring his full vision to life was awesome.” We’ll see the next chapter in Villeneuve’s epic vision – and Timmy’s awesome performance as Paul Atreides – when Dune: Part Two hits cinemas on March 1. Bring it on.

‘Dune: Part Two’ is in UK cinemas from March 1