Here’s every upcoming Harry Styles film and TV role

After making his movie debut in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning war film Dunkirk, Harry Styles is really stepping up his acting career. Here’s a guide to every role he’s got in the pipeline, and a few others that are strongly rumoured.

Don’t Worry Darling

Release date: September 23 (in cinemas)

Directed by Booksmart‘s Olivia Wilde, this mysterious psychological thriller premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in early September. Styles plays Jack Chambers, a young man living and working in a prosperous town in 1950s California. Florence Pugh plays Jack’s wife Alice, who begins to suspect their affluent community isn’t quite as idyllic as it seems.

In an Instagram post shared in February 2021, Wilde revealed that Styles’ role is a supporting one and praised his ego-free approach. “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” she wrote. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Ahead of its Venice premiere, Don’t Worry Darling was plagued by rumours of a rift between Pugh and Wilde. This is said to stem, at least in part, from the director’s reported romantic relationship with Styles and the way it played out on set. It remains to be seen whether this negative press will overshadow the film’s release.

My Policeman

Release date: October 21 (in cinemas), November 4 (on Prime Video)

Styles has top billing in this romantic drama set in 1950s Brighton. He plays Tom Burgess, a policeman who falls for museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson) at a time when homosexuality among men is illegal in the UK. Consequently, Styles’ character agrees to marry Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin), a schoolteacher who has fallen for him, setting up an unsteady and potentially toxic love triangle.

My Policeman is based on a 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts and counts theatre veteran Michael Grandage as its director. Discussing the film with Rolling Stone in August, Styles said: “It’s not like, ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

He also suggested the film will offer a different depiction of same-sex relationships than viewers are used to. “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” Styles said. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

Eternals 2

Release date: TBC

Last year Styles made an unexpected cameo in Eternals, an ambitious Marvel superhero movie directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao. He popped up in a mid-credits sequence as Eros/Starfox, a superhero who has the power to control other people’s emotions.

Discussing his short but sweet role, Styles told Dazed last year: “I’m only in [it] right at the very end. But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé.”

A sequel to Eternals is now in the works, but there’s no word yet on whether Styles will definitely feature. However, Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige teased the return of Starfox and his companion Pip (voiced by Patton Oswalt) at San Diego Comic-Con in July, telling MTV News: “Yes, the adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us.” Watch this space.

Rumours

Untitled Star Wars TV show

Release date: TBC

It was reported by Giantfreakinrobot in July that, according to “trusted and proven sources”, Styles “is currently looking to join an upcoming Star Wars show”. Fans understandably got very excited, but Styles has since refuted the rumours, telling Rolling Stone: “That’s the first I’ve heard of that. I’d imagine… false.”

Faster, Cheaper, Better

Release date: TBC

In August 2020, film distributor Vértice Cine posted on its website that Styles and Brad Pitt had been cast in Faster, Cheaper, Better, a new movie from Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy. It appears to be a sci-fi story – a brief plot synopsis on the film’s IMDb page teases: “A union foreman, a young entrepreneur, an indoor farm executive and a tech billionaire’s lives are upended when automation and AI transform the world as we know it.”

However, shortly after Vértice Cine’s premature announcement, sources told Vanity Fair that neither Styles nor Pitt are actually confirmed to feature in the film. Two years later, Styles’ involvement in this project remains very much “tbc”.