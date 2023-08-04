It’s been 30 years since Richard Attenborough’s wealthy entrepreneur John Hammond first welcomed us to Jurassic Park. Director Steven Spielberg’s thrilling tale of a group of scientists trying to survive a dinosaur theme park was a landmark moment in movies – possessing the kind of magic filmmakers have been trying to replicate ever since. To celebrate the big dino-sized birthday, we’ve ranked all six films in the franchise. What’s your favourite?

6. Jurassic Park III (2001)

The troubled production of the third Jurassic Park film is infamous to fans, as Much of Joe Johnston’s film was shot without a finalised script or executive producer Steven Spielberg on set. Both are very apparent in the final film, which feels rudderless and sorely misses the visual flourishes of the original director. It’s nice to see Sam Neill return as Dr Alan Grant (absent in The Lost World), and Alessandro Nivola is an interesting addition as Grant’s assistant Billy. For the most part, however, it’s a group of characters desperately searching for a plot.

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The second Jurassic World film had the opposite problem to Jurassic Park III, with far too much story stuffed into two hours. Director JA Bayona picks up the previous film’s sweeping spectacle and takes it to a dark place. The script bulges with ethical conundrums and a positively harrowing sequence where original island Isla Nublar is destroyed. There are a few spectacular moments, but it’s a mostly so-so film that beats you into submission with its many plot points.

4. Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

The most recent movie brought together the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World casts, having all the principal actors team up with dinosaurs now out in the world fighting for their place as the dominant species. Nostalgia carries this one a long way, as it’s nice to see Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum back together after nearly 30 years. It’s a shame the film doesn’t give them something more interesting to do, but this final instalment (for now) gives the saga a solid farewell.

3. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Lost World is a good film, its only problem being that it followed a great one. Jeff Goldblum returned as Dr Ian Malcolm, a fan-favourite of the first film now thrust into hero mode with co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern not present in the follow-up story. The film struggles to find something as interesting as the initial concept, settling on a rescue mission in Jurassic Park’s backup island, where dinos have survived. There are two spectacular sequences (one involving grass and the other involving glass), and taking a T-rex to San Francisco in the third act is a bold move.Diminishing returns, then, but entertaining nonetheless.

2. Jurassic World (2015)

The say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and there’s no denying that Colin Trevorrow’s reboot treads a familiar path to the first film – but it also brings something new to the table: an open park. Imagining John Hammond’s dream makes for an entertaining first half, paired with Chris Pratt at the peak of his dino-tastic powers. Not everything works, but it does a good job of reminding us why we wanted to go through the park gates in the first place.

1. Jurassic Park (1993)

Even the most contrary of fans would struggle to argue against this being at the top. The original film (as you’ll know) takes us inside a dinosaur theme park, and imagines what happens when it goes wrong. It’s a simple plot, but immaculately told in every aspect. The script runs deeper than you remember, with a recurring theme on the dangers of scientific discovery driven by capitalism. The characters are memorable, the dinos are terrifying, and bringing it all together is Steven Spielberg. If you divide his career into two roles – entertainer and historian – then this is ‘Spielberg The Entertainer’ at his very best. For the franchise, and Hollywood blockbusters in general, Jurassic Park set the bar.