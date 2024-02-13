One Love Yard event attendees on why Bob Marley matters

In partnership with Paramount UK

For the most iconic musicians, their message can be as important as their music – and they don’t come more iconic than Bob Marley. His desire to spread love and unity through song has made him a cultural legend.

With new film Bob Marley: One Love hitting cinemas on February 14, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, we took the opportunity to throw a huge party at good-vibes-only venue Pop Brixton in London. And while we were there, we asked some of Tuff Gong’s biggest fans why his revolutionary spirit resonates so strongly today.

Advertisement

“Bob Marley means a lot to me as someone who represents Jamaica in the most positive light,” said one interviewee. “Socially and politically, he’s done an awful lot for the planet, but especially for Jamaica.”

“He came with a message,” added another. “That was his priority and he always came with love.”

A third said: “Bob Marley embodied everything that was part of Jamaican culture. I grew up listening to him as a child – and as an adult I’m still listening to the message and what he stood for.”

Watch the full video above to find out more about the epic three-day immersive experience, including top-notch live music, scintillating spoken-word performances, interactive family poetry workshops and loads more.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ is in cinemas February 14