Who’s who at Saltburn’s premium cocktail party – meet the cast

In Saltburn, the second feature film written and directed by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), a seemingly idyllic summer at a fancy country pile turns toxic. The people we meet at the majestic Saltburn estate all have different whims and motivations, so here’s an insider’s guide to the key players. Cross any of them at your peril…

Felix Catton – the posh party boy

Tall, floppy-haired and effortlessly cool, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) is the most popular kid at his Oxford college. As the scion of the super-rich family that owns Saltburn, Felix is aware of his immense privilege, but doesn’t think deeply about its effect on people. He just glides through life with everyone wanting to be his friend.

Though Felix is often callow and capricious, he is also kind and incredibly charismatic. When you’re in his presence, you’ll feel as though every light in the room has been switched on. But the flipside, of course, is the sense of emptiness he leaves when he fixes his attention on someone else.

Oliver Quick – the savvy observer

Befriended by Felix at Oxford, Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) is a scholarship boy who has overcome a deeply troubled upbringing. He has won Felix’s sympathy by sharing the horrors of growing up with drug addict parents who could barely look after themselves.

Oliver lacks the social polish of the Catton family – and doesn’t have the right clothes for a posh cocktail party – but he’s a very fast learner. Highly intelligent and potentially quite Machiavellian, he is entranced by Saltburn and has no intention of going home to Merseyside.

Elspeth Catton – the lady of the manor

Felix’s mother Elspeth (Rosamund Pike) is a glamorous former model who claims to have inspired Pulp’s Britpop banger ‘Common People’. It seems unlikely, though, that elegant Elspeth was ever capable of slumming it with “the common people” like the class tourist that Jarvis Cocker sang about.

Though shamelessly snobby and rather aloof, Elspeth is really good fun. Just make sure you don’t bore her – or show up looking “ugly”, something she detests.

Sir James Catton – the spoiled aristocrat

Because the opulent Saltburn estate has been in his family for generations, Sir James (Richard E. Grant) has never had to worry about money. His entire life he’s been cosseted by power and privilege, which has left him hugely entitled in a way he hardly seems to realise.

Sir James doesn’t do much except plan parties with his friends – most of whom are named Henry – but he’s less of a posh twit than you might think. At his core is a strong sense of family loyalty and a firm moral code. When times get tough, he won’t shy away from making a difficult decision.

Venetia Catton – the unhinged sibling

Felix’s younger sister Venetia (Alison Oliver) lacks the carefree confidence of her big brother – someone she massively looks up to. She’s prickly and uncomfortable in her own skin, and has a less than simpatico relationship with her mother. In indiscreet moments, Lady Elspeth has been known to slut-shame her daughter behind her back.

Some of Venetia’s behaviour looks like a cry for help, but it would be foolish to dismiss her as clueless. Like every member of the Catton family, she is less oblivious than she lets on, and you wouldn’t want to get on her bad side.

Farleigh Start – the poor relation

Cousin Farleigh (Archie Madekwe) counts Saltburn as his home, but doesn’t quite belong there in the same way as Felix and Venetia. His mother, whom we never meet, is a low-key family embarrassment who never has any money, which forces Farleigh to beg for cheques from Sir James. Farleigh finds this demeaning, but never lets it dent his pride or sense of aristocratic privilege.

Because he’s a slightly peripheral figure, Farleigh is a sharp operator who works hard to protect his interests. He also has a cruel streak that he’ll happily use against anyone who threatens his place at Saltburn.

“Poor” Pamela – the family rescue project

Invariably referred to by Elspeth as “poor dear”, Pamela (Carey Mulligan) is a lost soul who is using Saltburn as a sort of posh squat. Sadly, her small talk doesn’t live up to her snappy dress sense, and she hasn’t realised that she is fast overstaying her welcome.

If you get stuck with Pamela at a cocktail party, she’ll almost certainly chew your ear off wanging on about her various relationship dramas.

