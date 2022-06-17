FeaturesFilm Interviews

Soundtrack of My Life: Baz Luhrmann

'Elvis' director, maker of epic films

By Warner Bros.
Baz Luhrmann

The song that changed my life

David Bowie – ‘Changes’

“From the moment I first heard this song, I was a huge Bowie fan. I eventually worked with him [on the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack] and then towards the end of his life, he became a very good friend. He used to come round and we’d walk the dogs. We were talking about going to Berlin at one point to do something together. I must have been so stupid, why didn’t I just say yes?”

The song I can no longer listen to

Prince – ‘Sign O’ The Times’ 

“It’s a great song, but when I was younger I used it in a show that was an absolute catastrophe. Every time I hear it now, it takes me back to that.”

The song that reminds me of home

John Farnham – ‘You’re the Voice’ 

“I still go clubbing because I intend to grow old disgracefully: it’s kind of my motto. I was in a nightclub recently and all the kids were singing along to this.”

The first gig I went to

The Police – Sydney, 1980

“I thought: ‘Wow, this is what it means to see a live show!’ It was just fantastic. Some years later I saw Sting at his birthday party and I told him it was the first show I’d ever been to.”

The song I can’t get out of my head

Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’ 

“She made this song for the Elvis soundtrack and it’s already blowing up. I’ve worked with Madonna and Beyoncé and I see something similar in Doja Cat: she’s just a really, really hard worker. And when you see her on stage, my god she’s a good dancer.”

The song that makes me want to dance

Madonna – ‘Like A Virgin’ 

“I think of Madonna like Marlene Dietrich: like Marlene, nothing will stop her from being a provocative artist. I think the younger generation are rediscovering her.”

