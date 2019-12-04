Why do we go to the cinema? Every time you walk through those tall, shiny swing doors it’s for a different reason. After a hard day at work, it’s to relax. After a breakup, it’s to laugh again. After a boring Sunday morning, it’s to feel excited. Maybe it’s because you needed to cry – although you might not have known it when you bought your ticket. Perhaps you just needed somewhere quiet to think. Whatever your particular reason for heading to the multiplex, we all go to the cinema because we want to feel something. And in the 2010s, there were a lot of great films that made us do just that.

This decade, Hollywood has been particularly busy, making more movies (and money) than ever before. Whether that’s at the traditional box office or through streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it doesn’t matter. It’s all proof that we still can’t get enough stories on our screens.

From tattooed demons and spandex-smothered superheroes to murderous villains and manic hotel concierges, we’ve sat and watched, as our favourite film characters have succeeded or failed – and maybe taught us a lesson or two along the way.

So, as we come to the end of yet another decade of moviemaking, it’s time to reflect on the viewing experiences which moved us most. Here are the 20 greatest films of the 2010s – as chosen by NME.

– Alex Flood, Film and TV Editor

Words: Jordan Bassett, Kambole Campbell, Rhian Daly, Alex Flood, El Hunt, Ella Kemp, Nick Reilly, Dan Stubbs, Amon Warmann