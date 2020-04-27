‘Four In A Bed’ and Boards Of Canada: Foals’ Yannis Philippakis’ guide to battling boredom in lockdown

Lockdown – week five. How are you coping? It’s tough, eh? We’re all struggling a little for ways to distract ourselves from the endless scrolling doom of the news and really make the most of this time trapped inside.

Fear not, dear reader. To save your brain from turning to mush, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis is here with some of his own top tips to stave off boredom, find inner-peace and keep the grey matter in shape while self-isolating – from sweet synth sounds to a soapy fetish. Enjoy…