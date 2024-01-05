15 huge games that we can’t wait to play in 2024

2023 was a gargantuan year for game launches – and if you made it through with your wallet (mostly) intact, give yourself a pat on the back. Whether you spent months lost in Hyrule, fostered a love-hate relationship with dice in Baldur’s Gate 3, or cowered from every shadow in Alan Wake 2, the last 12 months have been jam-packed with gaming goodness.

Usually, the start of a new year offers a chance to catch up on the games you might have missed at launch. In 2024, you might need to move a little faster to clear that backlog: it’s already looking like yet another hectic year, with some highly-anticipated titles dropping as soon as January. From long-awaited sequels to charming debuts, there’s a lot to look forward to – out of all the games coming out in 2024, here are the ones we’re most excited to get our hands on.

Tekken 8

Release date: January 26

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Bandai Namco

One of the first big hitters to launch in 2024, Bandai Namco’s legendary fighting game series is set to return this month with Tekken 8. A gigantic cast of 32 fighters, along with a new Heat system that rewards playing aggressively, means this is already shaping up to be one of this year’s presents for fighting game fans.

Persona 3 Reload

Release date: February 2

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Atlus

If you’re after the next big role-playing game (RPG) to sink your teeth into, look no further than Persona 3 Reload. In this ground-up remake from Atlus, you’ll keep up with your schoolwork and busy social life by day, and venture into the dangerous depths of Tartarus by night. Our hands-on with Persona 3 Reload left us enamoured, so keep your schedule clear for this much-needed trip to Tatsumi Port Island.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Release date: February 2

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

As the title suggests, for Rocksteady’s next game we’ll follow the villainous Suicide Squad on a mission to kill Super-Man and his Justice League pals. It remains to be seen if this will be worth the wait after a series of lengthy delays, but one last Batman performance from the late Kevin Conroy will make this irresistible to plenty of DC fans.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Release date: February 29

Platforms: PS5

Developer: Square Enix

Back in 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake brought Square Enix’s ’90s dystopian classic to a whole new generation. However, some smart twists – including the revival of a once-dead fan-favourite character – mean fans should expect the unexpected with Rebirth, the second instalment in FF7‘s remake trilogy. Who will live? Who will die? Will Aerith get to hit someone else with a steel chair? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

Life By You

Release date: March 5 (Early Access)

Platforms: PC

Developer: Paradox Tectonic

At Gamescom 2023, we watched fitness instructor Ronnie Maisonet fend off rude gym-goers, arrange flowers, and skip work in life simulator Life By You. Fans of The Sims should be on high alert for Life By You – partly because development is being led by Sims veteran Rod Humble, but mostly because you can meddle extensively in the lives of anyone in the game. Not that you’d do that, of course.

Alone In The Dark

Release date: March 20

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Pieces Interactive

For horror aficionados, Alone In The Dark promises a March full of fright. Starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), this reimagining of a ’90s horror classic will take players to Derceto Manor to search for a msising person. However, that’s going to be easier said than done – expect to find monsters, scares, and plenty of Southern Gothic style along the way.

Princess Peach: Showtime

Release date: March 22

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Developer: Nintendo

Lights, camera, action! For Nintendo’s first big game of 2024, it’s Princess Peach’s turn in the spotlight. When her night at the theatre is ruined by dastardly stage invaders, Peach is tasked with saving a variety of plays (including a heist whodunnit) from their schemes. We’ve not seen too much of this game ahead of its launch, but the latest trailer suggests it could be a showstopper for Switch owners.

Rise Of The Ronin

Release date: March 22

Developer: Team Ninja

Platforms: PS5

While Nintendo fans will spend March 22 glued to Princess Peach: Showtime, PS5 owners will have a console-exclusive journey of their own to make with Rise Of The Ronin. An open-world RPG set in 1860’s Japan, players control a ronin warrior trying to navigate through a civil war. As this takes place during the turbulent years of Bakumatsu, Rise Of The Ronin should be doubly exciting for anyone who enjoyed the same setting in last year’s Like A Dragon: Ishin.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Release date: September 9

Developer: Saber Interactive

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Likely one of the goriest games of the year, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will drop players into the shoes of a hulking Space Marine to battle hordes of alien Tyranids. Warhammer fans will be pleased to know that this shooter looks set to capture the vast scale of its battles, with hundreds of monsters appearing on-screen at a time. Staying alive won’t be easy, but spare a thought for whoever has to clean up after you.

Hades 2

Release date: Q2 2024 (Early Access, exact date TBC)

Developer: Supergiant Games

Platforms: PC

Back in 2021, we gave Greek mythology roguelike Hades a glowing five-star review. But how do you follow up “one of the most essential games of our generation”? Later in the year, we’ll find out: in Hades 2, we’ll be playing Underworld princess Melinoë on a quest to defeat the evil Titan Chronus. Expectations for this roof are through the roof, but if anyone can live up to the hype, it’s the team at Supergiant Games.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

Release date: early 2024 (exact date TBC)

Developer: Sand Door Studio

Platforms: PC

In Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, you’ll bend time and use past copies of yourself to defeat an army of escaped demons. If that description alone doesn’t sell you, check out the trailer below to see how it looks in action. With a gorgeous art style and captivating premise, there’s a lot to be excited for in Sand Door Studios’ debut game.

Star Wars Outlaws

Release date: 2024 (exact date TBC)

Developer: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

According to Disney we’ll be seeing Star Wars Outlaws pop up in “late 2024”, so anticipate a bit of waiting for this open-world adventure in a galaxy far, far away. We’ll be following up-and-coming scoundrel Kay Vess (and her very cute pal Nix) as she schemes to pull off one of the universe’s biggest-ever heists. If you spent last year watching Ahsoka or chopping down Stormtroopers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we probably don’t need to tell you to keep both eyes peeled for Outlaws.

Tales Of The Shire: A Lord Of The Rings Game

Release date: 2024 (exact date TBC)

Developer: Private Division

Platforms: console and PC (specifics TBC)

Admit it: every time you watch The Lord Of The Rings, you fantasise about living in The Shire, the cosy heartlands of the Hobbits. Who wouldn’t? Private Division had the same idea, and while we know very little about Tales Of The Shire, we’ve got our Pipe-weed-stained fingers crossed for a Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing-style slice-of-life game. We’ll have to wait and see what’s in store, but this could be an unexpected party for Tolkien fans.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Release date: 2024 (exact date TBC)

Developer: The Chinese Room

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

We don’t want to give you hope, but according to publisher Paradox Interactive, 2024 will be the year we finally explore the supernatural side of Seattle in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. After years of delays, a near-cancellation and a change in developer, this spooky RPG will let you dabble in vampire politics while developing bloodsucking powers of your own. After a 20-year gap since the first Bloodlines, we can’t wait to sink our fangs into this sequel – let’s hope it’s worth the wait.

The Plucky Squire

Release date: 2024 (exact date TBC)

Developer: All Possible Futures

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

A Toy Story-style adventure about storybook characters who discover the real world outside of their pages, we’ve been desperate to play The Plucky Squire since it was revealed in 2022. Besides a charming art style and creative plot, The Plucky Squire has some exciting developers attached – including Pokémon Sword and Shield art director James Turner and Stealth Bastard Deluxe creator Jonathan Biddle.

While you wait for 2024’s games to start pouring in, why not keep yourself busy with some of NME‘s 20 best games of 2023?