Watch Architects’ Sam Carter take on streamer Leahviathan in ‘Diablo Immortal’

To celebrate the release of Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo Immortal, Architects’ Sam Carter and streamer Leahviathan went head-to-head for a chance to win a Diablo Immortal inspired piece of jewellery.

The free-to-play sprawling multiplayer game is set between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, with players able to choose between six different classes (Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Wizard, and Necromancer) in an attempt to stop demon Skarn from collecting the Worldstone fragments and poisoning the world.

The AAA hack-and-slash title is not all button-bashing brawling though, with players also able to join forces to create 100-strong clans to take on group challenges as well as craft and shop with other demon-slayers in the bustling hub city of Westmarch.

And to get into the spirit of things, Leahviathan and Carter went to Covent Garden based jewellers Crazy Pig Designs to speak to owner Armand Serra to find out how much work actually goes into crafting a piece of jewellery in the real world. First a wax-replica of the ring is carefully carved out of a chunk of wax over the course of several weeks, before a mould is created and a ring is then cast in silver. An intricate round of polishing and buffing soon follows, and the finished product is done.

From there, Carter and Leahviathan are sent to Camden’s The Black Heart on a quest to find their own Diablo Immortal inspired ring but with only one up for grabs, a challenge must be completed. So, the plucky adventurers are tasked with defeating 50 enemies within Diablo Immortal with the first to do so, the victor.

Carter is quick to admit he’s only “played Diablo a couple of times,” but knows the game because “my guys on tour were big Diablo fans” with the title in regular rotation on tour. However, there’s a strong bond between the world of rock and gaming with game soundtracks introducing many to a world beyond mainstream radio.

“Skateboarding games introduced me to so much music that I’d never heard of before and now I listen to certain songs, and I’m thrown all the way back,” says Leahviathan before listing political punk rockers Rise Against and Rage Against The Machine as bands she’s discovered through gaming. “It’s mad how playing games to that music can influence your tastes, and you take it forward with you. It’s great as well because every time you listen, you’re brought back to that little nostalgic part of your life.”

“I think there’s a whole alternative scene within rock music, and gamers feel part of that as well, as a lot of the time, they’re fans of each other” explains Carter. Reflecting on the Diablo challenge, he admitted “I’m not feeling very confident but I’ll try my hardest to win this ring!”

Fighting talk over with, the pair go charging into the sprawling, cinematic world of Diablo Immortal using their mobile phones to dispatch demons swiftly and without remorse. The fact you can slay demons anywhere is “a dream come true,” says Carter.

Diablo Immortal is a brand new Diablo experience that’s been handcrafted for mobile. With eight zones available at launch but with new classes on the way alongside the various new dungeons and zones that will be introduced multiple times per year, we’re expecting a rematch sooner rather than later.

