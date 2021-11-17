The best horror games: Essential horror games you need to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

The best horror games to play at Halloween – especially in 2021 when we’ve already had a frightful year – need to be something special. They need to be the sort of games that are so intrisically scary that you think about them for days. They need to get under your skin, and bury themselves deep in your head. They need to challenge your perceptions of what you thought was reasonable, and safe. There are so many different flavours of horror, too; whether you’re playing hide and seek with horrific creatures gnashing for your blood, or murdering your chums while wearing a hockey mask and wielding a rusty chainsaw, this collection of the best horror games for Halloween has something for everyone.

You’re here to see what games are the best are scaring you witless – to find out which titles released on PC or console are capable of setting your teeth on edge. Don’t worry, we’ve got what you need… but do you dare read on?

The majority of the games we’ve collected for you below are single-player experiences – delicious morsels of terror that silo you off from the rest of your gaming community to better get under your skin – but there’s a couple of horrific experiences you can boot up with your friends if you’re eager to share the terror with those you value most. Or maybe you’ll leave them for dead at the first sign of trouble, who knows…

If you’re venturing on ahead, good luck. And don’t look back behind you.

1. Alien Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Creative Assembly Playable on: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Ask someone about their experiences with Alien Isolation and chances are that they’ll get a very specific look in their eyes. Suddenly they’re back, alone, hiding under desks and frozen, too terrified to progress along space station corridors for fear of what’s waiting for them there. A monster that they know all too well. That look is exactly why you need to play Creative Assembly’s terrifying love letter to the xenomorph-packed film franchise. Imagine a hunting sim where you are very much the hunted instead of the huntee with only that iconic motion tracker to help you survive. The opening hours of Amanda Ripley’s quest to find out what happened to her mother are nerve-shreddingly tense. Decades of horror cinema mean you know what’s hiding in those air ducts and it really doesn’t like you.

2. Phasmophobia

Developer: Kinetic Games

Kinetic Games Playable on: PC

If you’ve spent hours watching the kind of ghost hunting programme where scared people whisper “did you hear that?” at each other in increasingly panicked tones, Phasmophobia will be right up your night vision-lit street. The concept is beautifully simple; you screech up outside a haunted house with all manner of spectre hunting gear in a van, and work out the specific flavour of ghost that’s causing the trouble. That is, if the spook doesn’t murder you first. It’s important to say that while you can play Phasmophobia alone, it’s infinitely better to share the experience with friends and there are certain maps where an extra set of hands is nigh on essential. Just remember that some ghosts take great pleasure in separating your group Scooby Doo style. There’s nothing like realising you can’t get into a room and hearing a friend’s desperate howls for help on Discord as they watch the ghost writing book fill with words… Don’t sleep on this underrated gem, it’s one of the best horror games to launch in recent years.

3. Layers of Fear

Developer: Bloober Team

Bloober Team Playable on: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Now with Blair Witch and The Medium under its belt, Bloober Team has cemented itself as a purveyor of solid horror experiences. But it’s the original Layers of Fear that remains resolutely the scariest of them all. This is a short but terrifyingly sweet journey as you explore a surreal and disturbing mansion on a quest to finish a painter’s magnum opus. At first, things only feel unnerving as the paintings on the walls gaze back at you with unblinking eyes but quickly the mansion starts warping and twisting, expertly pushing you forward on a unique ghost train. All the usual scary suspects are here – dolls anyone? – but Layers of Fear still manages to feel fresh and never overuses any of its tropes as it pursues the next exquisite scare.

4. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Playable on: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Yes, this is about Resi 7 but let’s talk about the 9ft vampire-shaped elephant in the room first. The most recent Resident Evil Village is excellent and has one of the most terrifying horror set pieces in recent memory but, and this is a big but, it doesn’t deliver the same consistent sense of utter terror as the first two acts of Resident Evil 7. Arriving at the Baker house is a masterclass in gaming scares as Ethan Winters hunts for his girlfriend Mia amidst a Texas Chainsaw Massacre-influenced world of grime. The Bakers are, quite frankly, a true nightmare and every moment within these walls feels like mental torture. Which is exactly why we love it so much. And a salute for those who have managed to play it all through in VR on PlayStation. You have a capacity for horror that others can only dream of.

5. Outlast

Developer: Red Barrels

Red Barrels Playable on: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC

If you enjoy repeatedly saying “oh hell no” as you pull up outside an abandoned asylum with only a handful AA batteries to power a night vision camera, then Outlast is absolutely for you. Your first swear won’t even happen inside the dreaded Mount Massive Asylum. It’ll be when you realise that you’re using a smashed window that’s clearly been used as an exit as a way inside. Perhaps this wasn’t such a good idea after all… Outlast made brilliant YouTube fodder on release with its perfect blend of jump scares and painfully tense hide and seek sequences but don’t let that put you off taking the plunge. Red Barrels’ carefully constructed journey into hell and its additional DLC make for a truly horrific couple of sessions of gaming. The sequel is a little on the chase-heavy side but you might even want to brave that too if you think this is one of the best horror games in this list.

6. Dead by Daylight

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive Playable on: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Horror movies are cyclical. Some years we’ll be suffering a horde of undead shuffling zombies, while others will be full of a little more subtle psychological scares. And then there are slasher movies that, like certain iconic masked killers, always manage to resurrect in new and exciting ways. This is the reason that Dead by Daylight is still one of the most played horror games since its release in 2016. The basic premise of surviving alongside three others while a super-powered serial killer tries to hang you on hooks is simple enough but the official DLCs over the years that have added Michael Myers, Scream’s Ghost Face, and even Silent Hill’s monsters mean that the experience always feels fresh. Whether you’re playing as the killer and trying out all manner of gore-tastic powers or a survivor desperately trying to escape, the passion for the source material makes Dead by Daylight a creepy treat.