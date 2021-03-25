It’s Easter next weekend which means that a lot of people will have already consumed around fifteen Easter Eggs, two packets of Mini eggs, and also written off any chance of being healthy that they were holding onto as we get further and further away from January and rocketing towards plants, and sunshine, and cowabunga?

Anyway, as ever, we’ve found three indie games to bring to your attention this week. We’ve got some heavy-hitters this week too, thanks to one having been announced a few years ago, and one being a piece of DLC for what is undoubtedly one of the best indie games of all-time. It’s a very action-heavy list this week, but sometimes you’ve got to work up a digital sweat to get the most out of your gaming.

Of course, each of the games this week looks completely different, so you should be able to find something that you can gel with. With all of that out of the way, let’s dive into this week’s list of old-school throwbacks, horrifyingly angry poops, and a classic tale of knights with a futuristic twist.

Narita Boy

Narita Boy was originally revealed back in 2017 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. It was meant to release back in December 2018, which, as you can tell by it being on this list, didn’t happen. Despite that, it’s still an incredibly exciting looking game, and the fact that Team 17 has now stepped in to help with publishing can only be a good sign for those who’ve been waiting for it.

Narita Boy is set in a world where a game of the same name is one of the best-selling games ever. However, while our games and our reality tend to stay in their own lanes, Narita Boy has started connecting with reality, and it means that the evils in the digital realm are threatening the real world as well. You end up trapped in the world of the game and take control of Narita Boy, and have to wield a Techno-sword to save the world from falling into ruin. This is definitely one for those who like a lot of nods to the olden days in their games, but it looks astounding even when you separate it from nostalgia.

‘Narita Boy’ is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac and Xbox One.

The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance

The Binding Of Isaac is likely to be one of the first roguelike games that an awful lot of people ever played. It’s a tale of a son trying to escape from the rampant religious zeal of their mother by jumping down a mysterious hole and eventually fighting off Mega Satan. That all sounds like utter nonsense, but it’s also true.

Repentance is apparently going to be the final update to The Binding Of Isaac, and is apparently so big that it makes the other expansions feel small in comparison. That’s an impressive claim given that you’ll need to sink several hundred hours into the game to actually complete it, and the fact that this DLC brings new areas, items, bosses, and enemies, is the norm, but still an incredibly impressive achievement. The world of The Binding Of Isaac is messed up, but the gameplay is damn near perfect.

‘The Binding Of Isaac’ is available March 31 on Steam.

Fallen Knight

Finally we have Fallen Knight, which is a game that takes a lot of things you know and love, shoves them into a blender, reconstitutes the resulting goop by sticking it in the fridge, and then puts a suit of armour on it. That got a little away from us, but the point here is that there are lots of little bits of information about this game that should make it appealing to a fair few people.

So, Fallen Knight has you running around an old-school platformer, gaining new abilities, and fighting off tough-as-nails bosses. Alongside the clear nods to Mega Man and the likes, the story has you playing as a descendant of Lancelot of King Arthur fame, and then facing off against enemies in a futuristic setting. It looks really interesting, and if you’ve been after something that feels old but in a good way, then this may well be the game for you.

‘Fallen Knight’ is available June 1 on Steam.