Best Nintendo Switch games: What are the best Switch games in 2022?

you’ll find that, thanks to the power of its own Nintendo studios, many of the games on this list are first-party and Switch exclusive. These games will largely show off the hardware in a more deliberate way than some other games, and typically highlight unique aspects of the hardware you won’t find on the likes of PS4 or Xbox One (or even the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, for that matter).

Want to know what the best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now are? Got a hankering to see which are the best Switch games to download? Don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted. Though Nintendo’s plucky little hybrid handheld/home console received a lot of criticism back when it launched for not having too many games available to play, the Switch has more than made up for it in the years since. Whether you’re after an indie hit or a triple-A blockbuster, this surprisingly punchy little machine has you covered.

So, whether you’re after for something to play as the world opens back up and you’re eager to kill time on your commute again, or if you want to download something to enjoy on your big TV at home, we’ve got you covered.

Read on for the best Nintendo Switch games you can play in 2022.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It would almost be a tragedy not to include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on this list. The game is one of the highest-selling Nintendo Switch games on the market, and it’s easily become a fan-favorite game in the Zelda series. Nintendo knew exactly what it was doing when the company combined the open-world concept with one of its oldest series. Between intricate puzzles, the ability to stop time, and stunning boss battles, this is one of those games you just can’t miss. On top of that, the story really lets you play how you want to play, a feature that’s not in many games anymore.

Metroid Dread

Not for nothing was Metroid Dread our game of the year in 2021. The fastest-selling entry in the franchise to date, it rocketed galactic bounty hunter Samus Aran onto the Nintendo Switch in some fashion. Lavishly crafting a world of intergalactic terror (while the game is in 2D, many of the objects you encounter on the mysterious planet ZDR are rendered in three dimensions), the developers also mixed in plenty of stealth mechanics too, giving players a cloaking ability and means to sneak around in the shadows. There’s also enough fan service to ensure this is strictly (arm) canon, while introducing enough new features to take the series into a bold new direction. Above all, it’s a swift reminder that sidescrollers still mean business.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

When it comes to epic storytelling on the Switch, it’s hard to beat Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It’s another Nintendo franchise that focuses on top-down battle strategies, relying on the player’s wit and tactical abilities to secure the win. The story, which revolves around three states that exist beside each other, is surprisingly complex. The vast amount of characters are all well-developed, giving players plenty of side stories and other quests to explore in the downtime. In fact, this is probably the longest game on this list — even without the DLC, you need to play four different story paths to fit the story together. If you’re ready to go on a fully immersed, fantasy journey, then look no further.

Hades

When it comes to dungeon-crawling, roguelike games, Hades takes the cake for the Switch. The goal of the game is lofty — you have to escape the Underworld with a literal god of the dead at your heels. Supergiant Games delivered on that goal, and thus Hades came about. Every run is going to be different, and you can test out various styles of play in every playthrough. It’s an addicting, satisfying game that will give you just as much enjoyment as full-price Switch games at a fraction of the cost.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As the number one cozy game for the Switch, it would’ve been wrong to leave out Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game’s surprisingly simple in the same way Minecraft is — your goal is to build a community on an island with the help of various friendly animals. The animals (or villagers as they’re generally called) are lovable, and you’ll find organic conversations happening as you walk around your space. With hundreds of items to build, find, and customize, you can make your island into anything you’d like. There’s also bug collecting, fishing, diving, and even terraforming. The sky’s the limit when it comes to how creative you can be in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The best part? It’s still getting regular, free content updates, and plans to do so until 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is one of those games that simply never lets up. Roaming the plains of what appears to be fantasy-feudal Japan, you must save villagers by bringing down a host of towering beasts by hook or by crook. It was a Switch exclusive when it first debuted in early 2021, and this sixth chapter of the series is arguably the easiest to get to grips with yet, largely owing to a raft of ace new features including the wirebug — a super useful combat mechanic allowing you to scale walls and glide through the air with wild abandon — and a trusty new canine companion known as Palamute. Don’t expect: a captivating storyline. Do expect: absolute mayhem.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

While there are plenty of great fighting games available on the Switch, such as Mortal Kombat 11 or My Hero: One’s Justice 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the best of them all. The Smash Bros. games have been popular for years, and there’s even a thriving competitive scene for the games past. However, Ultimate brought every Smash game together with smooth controls that play like a knife through butter. Nintendo also brought back every single character that’s made an appearance on any Smash title, giving Ultimate the biggest roster of all the Smash games.

A Short Hike

Cozy games are coming in strong on the Nintendo Switch, and A Short Hike is another addition to the genre. Ironically enough, this cozy game also takes place on an island. This heartwarming, wholesome experience lets you explore various places on the island and make friends along the way. There’s also a variety of activities you can do, including swimming. Not only is the game’s art style stunning, the soundtrack is just as great.

Astral Chain

Are you ready for some hack-and-slash, heart-pounding, blood-warming action on the go? Get ready for Astral Chain. While there are plenty of hack-and-slash games to choose from, Astral Chain is one of the highlights of the genre with its great story and unique gameplay elements. For example, at times, you’ll be asked to solve a puzzle, while other parts of the game ask you to solve a crime. PlatinumGames made a solid hit with Astral Chain, and it’s not talked about enough.

Super Mario Odyssey

While Nintendo’s Super Mario Odyssey doesn’t get much attention anymore, it’s easily one of the best games on the Switch. The 3D platformer was one of the premier games when the Switch launched, and after playing as a t-rex, it’s easy to see why. Journey with Mario’s sentient hat, Cappy, as the two of you work to rescue Peach from Bowser’s hands yet again. Yes, the storyline might be the same as every Mario game, but the maps will blow you away. Between the neon lights and stellar soundtrack in Dunk City to the sweet delights in Luncheon Kingdom, all eight maps will give you something to remember.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition makes its home on the Nintendo Switch. The game from Monolith Soft has come out on several Nintendo devices, but none of them perform as well as the game does on the hybrid system. The action RPG features real-time strategy while you conquer enemies, and with fun characters, you’ll never be bored while you’re playing. In fact, most of the fun of the game lies in the characters themselves. If you enjoy the game, there’s also a second installment to the Xenoblade Chronicles series on the Switch that’s almost as good as the original.

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition

Developer Novectacle released The House of Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition on the Nintendo Switch last year. Despite the game getting some of the best critical reviews of all time on the platform, it’s still under the radar for many players. The game consists of three visual novels and various shorter stories that deal with the darker side of humanity. The game is rated Mature for a reason, so keep that in mind before picking it up. However, don’t let that deter you – it’s hauntingly beautiful and perfect for rainy nights.

We’ll update the list of best Nintendo Switch titles as new games release.