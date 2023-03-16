Chloe Moriondo reveals their ‘Stardew Valley’ super-fandom in ‘Playback’

Chloe Moriondo is the star of NME‘s latest Playback video, taking fans through their love of Stardew Valley and the Nintendo Switch — watch the full video above.

In the video, Moriondo reveals that they has a “very prosperous farm” on ConcernedApe‘s wholesome farming simulator.

“I have so many animals – some of which I don’t want to even disclose because parts of them are part of an update that just recently happened,” shared Moriondo. “I love just doing my little daily chores that I get to choose to do. I think that’s what makes Stardew Valley so charming – you get to choose to do which chores to do, or you can just literally wake up at the start of the day [and] go back into the bed.”

Advertisement

Moriondo went on to reveal that while Stardew Valley is their favourite game to play on tour, it’s also their all-time favourite game.

“I really love being able to set small goals for myself in games without feeling any pressure, and being able to customise things however you want and decorate things however you want, which I think is a big part of what makes Stardew so fun,” Moriondo explained. “You can have your own goals and there are a lot of end-game goals as well that you can reach, but once you’ve reached them you can still do a lot more which I think is really cool.”

Elsewhere in the Playback, Moriondo shared that the Nintendo Switch is their “console of choice” because they can take it with them while touring. The console is also home to their favourite character in gaming — Link, from The Legend Of Zelda series.

To learn more about Chloe Moriondo’s gaming habits, you can watch the full Playback video above.

Last month’s Playback featured DJ Porter Robinson, who revealed that Star Wars Galaxies inspired his first album.

Advertisement

Listen to Chloe Moriondo’s ‘Killbot’ on ‘Bose x NME: C23’. Their latest album ‘Suckerpunch’ is out now via Fueled By Ramen