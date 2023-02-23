‘Company Of Heroes 3’ multiplayer is savage, scrappy and wonderful

Multiplayer in Company Of Heroes 3 is a race to build a house of cards, but there are no rules against shaking your opponent’s table. Fighting against other players is a scrappy struggle to dominate command zones that will eventually lead to victory, all while maintaining control over the supply points that keep your economy chugging along. On paper, it sounds blissfully simple. In reality, it’s not so easy: all of this is happening while your best infantry’s been set on fire, a sniper is running amok in your territory, and three tanks are making mincemeat of your poor squaddies. Oh, and your opponent is laughing at your dead engineers in Discord.

Even on Company Of Heroes‘ smallest maps, there’s a myriad of strategic points to capture which are crucial to keeping your army running – or at least stumbling – faster than your opponent’s. Some factions, like the ironclad Wehrmacht or defensive Brits, try to enforce order amid that chaos, with unassailable armoured columns or walls of player-built fortifications. Others thrive in the turmoil. I’m a big fan of the American faction, which falls into the latter if you opt into their airborne division.

Each faction gets to pick one of three skill trees at the start of the game, each one offering their own unique units, abilities or buffs. America’s airborne skill tree is all about embracing the carnage of multiplayer, allowing you to hammer the map with airstrikes or sprinkle the map with elite paratroopers. Uncle Sam’s angels make mincemeat of light vehicles or the average infantryman, and being able to drop them anywhere means you can pull off plenty of devastating flanking manoeuvres or feints. I’m a big fan of dropping them into distant strategic points that would be difficult to hold, but irritating for the enemy to defend – resulting in paratroopers breaking up supply lines and stretching enemy defences thin in the same way that Company Of Heroes 2‘s partisans excelled at.

I could talk about America’s paratroopers all day, but they’re just my favourite cog in Company Of Heroes 3‘s big scrappy war machine. Establishing a static frontline takes genuine effort in multiplayer, as things like paratroopers and readily-available armoured units mean the action can swing to another, weaker part of the map at a moment’s notice. When infantry units inevitably clash, it’s grim to watch – solid cover can stretch shootouts into gruelling minutes, but a tossed grenade or well-positioned flanker can violently cut things short. A close multiplayer match becomes a constant cycle of sending out fresh-faced units to replace their battle-hardened comrades, who return to your base bloodied and bruised for reinforcement. Once they’re patched up it’s time for another round with the meat grinder; often marching to replace the same infantry they just passed.

If you falter, Company Of Heroes 3‘s unrelenting pace will eat you alive. Take too long building armoured support and your infantry becomes cannon fodder for a bloodthirsty Panzer. Beeline for the map’s central control point and you might snag an early lead, but risk late-game doom as your opponent opts to secure the map’s wider resources. To persevere, the trick is in adapting fast and looking through the chaos to read your opponent. It’s easier said than done, because merely surviving a match’s vicious back-and-forth can take every ounce of your attention and micromanagement skills. It’s all about learning your opponent’s playstyle, finding what they’re rubbish at, and taking full advantage. Can’t poke a hole in one strategic point? Poke somewhere else. Struggling to keep up with their infantry? Introduce them to your good pal Sherman.

Each faction has a distinct identity and numerous playstyles, and it all makes for wonderfully lawless multiplayer: when they all clash, you get a dynamic Saving Private Ryan with more swearing and less Tom Hanks. Eventually, smarter players than I will dilute Company Of Heroes 3‘s multiplayer magic into a clinical game of optimisation and meta. Right now, though, Relic has tapped into sweet, sweet carnage for some properly thrilling PvP – and with my paratroopers in tow, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Company Of Heroes 3 launches on February 23 for PC, with console versions planned for a later date.