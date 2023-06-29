How real-world mythology shaped the Eikons of ‘Final Fantasy XVI’

In partnership with Square Enix.

To celebrate the launch of Final Fantasy XVI on PS5, NME invited monster and myths expert Dr. Emily Zarka to break down the real-world mythology that has informed the game’s larger-than-life Eikons, monsters and companions.

In the world of Valisthea, Eikons are near-unstoppable entities that can be summoned by the human summoner — called a Dominant — their powers are tied to. While no two Eikons are alike, they all draw inspiration from real-world myths: Zarka points out that Ifrit, a ruinous Eikon of fire, resembles a pre-Islamic spirit of the same name, while Final Fantasy XVI’s Odin draws heavily from Norse mythology’s own All-Father.

Elsewhere, Zarka says Garuda, the villainous Eikon of wind, gives “biblical angel vibes,” which she explains were traditionally more “terrifying” than cherubic — a vibe that carries through to this cinematic boss fight with Garuda, which pits two Earth-shaking Eikons against each other.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Besides diving into Final Fantasy XVI’s Eikons and monsters, Zarka points out that some of Valisthea’s friendlier inhabitants — such as the series’ fan-favourite Chocobos, and protagonist Clive Rosfield’s loyal wolf Torgal — are steeped in Earth’s history and folklore.

“What I really love about what I’m seeing is, we have a combination of different historical time periods, different mythologies, and different cultures,” says Zarka. “From a storytelling perspective, I think that not only allows for so much content, but from a player perspective — or viewer in this case — I find that really inspiring. I think the more we can show that as humanity we’re more alike than different — even if that’s through our monsters, our gods, our myths — that just makes for a better world and a better game.”

Depending on where you’re playing from, you may recognise myths and creatures from your own culture brought to life in Square Enix’s latest blockbuster. If you’re ready to start searching, Final Fantasy XVI is available now on PS5.