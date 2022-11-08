Peter Crouch talks NME through his ‘Firsts’

As we learned in Peter Crouch’s Firsts interview with NME, the football legend isn’t above playing as himself in FIFA.

“It was a long time ago, but when you appear in FIFA, it’s quite iconic,” says Crouch, who admits that he was “forever” playing Tottenham and Stoke while was signed with each club.

“If you play me correctly, I’m not bad,” he adds. “I’m no Messi in it, but I’m not bad.”

Advertisement

“First memory I think of where I’m playing FIFA would have been [my] youth team days when I was in Tottenham,” recalls Crouch. “I always remember going to the Milk Cup in Northern Ireland, we had a lot of downtime. I think I was about 15 – so playing it then, I was a regular.”

However, Crouch says he hasn’t had a chance to play EA‘s latest game, FIFA 23. “I’ll be honest with you, my gaming career went downhill very fast when I had four kids,” admits Crouch. “I haven’t played it yet but I’m sure it’s very good!”

Despite that, Crouch says that the FIFA series has been fantastic for discovering new music over the years.

“Some of the best bands I’ve discovered – like Jungle, Everyone You Know – both of those I still listen to, and both came from playing FIFA,” says Crouch, who adds that Blur‘s “iconic” ‘Song 2’ remains his favourite FIFA track.

Since retiring from playing football in 2019, Crouch has been able to explore his musical side over the year – and although he’s “done most” festivals since then, there’s one in particular he’s yet to visit. You can find out which festival that is – and watch the full Firsts video with Crouch – above.

While you’ll have to check back with NME soon for more of our Firsts interviews, there’s plenty of recent chats to revisit – including Firsts with NIKI, Liam Gallagher, Ayra Starr, and Måneskin.