PS5 confirmed to have CMOS battery failure issue

It has been confirmed that the PS5 has the same CMOS battery issue found in the PS4, which stops players accessing digital games in the event of a failure.

Discovered by Does It Play? On Twitter, the CMOS battery failure issue limits players from accessing digital games should the battery die. Once the battery is dead, players will have to connect to the internet to play games, failing that, digital titles will simply be inaccessible.

The PS4, Sony’s previous console, also had the same issue. Several users online removed their CMOS battery and confirmed they could only play games while connected to the internet.

This news arrives only a few weeks after Sony confirmed it would close the PS3, PSP and PS Vita storefronts. This means players will no longer be able to download purchased titles on those consoles.

People are worried about the long-term usability of the PS4 and PS5. Server shutdowns and CMOS failure could render the consoles unplayable. In comparison, many retro consoles are still used today by gamers across the world without needing an online connection.

The news shouldn’t come as an immediate worry for PS5 owners, but it might be a different case ten to fifteen from now when Sony decides to close the online store.

According to Does It Play?, the only way to fix the CMOS is by connecting to PSN or through hacking the system.

Sony has not yet commented on the news.

