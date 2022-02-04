Watch Gang of Youths perform ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ for NME Home Sessions

NME Home Sessions returns with a spirited performance by Gang of Youths, with the band providing a stirring acoustic rendition of their 2021 single ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’.

The Sydney band, who are now based in London, returned last year with their EP ‘Total Serene’ (and followed that up with a slot at All Points East Festival). The five-piece are now set to release their third studio album, ‘Angel In Realtime’, on February 25.

Both of those records feature ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’, which frontman Dave Le’aupepe told NME last year is “about falling in love and finding a place in a new city with that person”.

Advertisement

“It’s my story, but we wanted it to feel like a more broad spectrum of love and the two major cities that played a big part in mine and my wife’s life,” he added. “There’s always going to be poetry with love in the big city, and the metropolis is like a microcosm for a global human experience no matter where.”

For Gang of Youths’ NME Home Sessions performance, Le’aupepe is joined by the former Noah & The Whale multi-instrumentalist Tom Hobden (who joined the band in 2020) as the two deliver a moving acoustic rendition of ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ with just an acoustic guitar, a violin and the frontman’s powerful vocals filling the space.

You can watch Gang of Youths’ NME Home Sessions performance above. For more NME Home Sessions, you can check out Metronomy and Pinty’s in-the-studio performance of their collaboration ‘Half An Inch’, Lola Young’s two-song acoustic set and Clinton Kane’s trio of songs.