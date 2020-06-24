Covering practically every genre from sci-fi and superheroes to musicals and war movies, there wasn’t much that director Joel Schumacher couldn’t do. Bringing his early background in costume design into everything he turned his hand to, his films always oozed colour and style – often funny, usually smart, sometimes misfiring – he made big studio films look like they’d been hand-stitched by a pro.

Schumacher sadly passed away on June 22, aged 80. As tributes flood in from the people he worked with for over almost 50 years in the business, it’s time to look back on the best Joel Schumacher movies from his long and varied career. Here we pick out his 10 greatest hits.