Every John Lennon solo album ranked in order of greatness

Strange days indeed. December 8 is always a sombre date in the rock fan’s diary, and particularly so in 2020, when it marks the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s senseless assassination. It’s a day to reflect on the music we lost outside the Dakota Building that cold New York winter day, but also appreciate once again the music Lennon left behind.

Beyond his culture-shaping work with The Beatles, Lennon’s solo albums ran the full gamut of confessional emotion, expressed in styles veering from avant-garde experimentalism to bliss-pop, political diatribe, doe-eyed odes of familial devotion and primal screams of existential pain.

They might have been virtually inseparable (bar that hazy, 18-month ‘lost weekend’ ’73-‘4), but in trying to get a clearer and fairer streaming-age picture of Lennon’s solo studio work, we’ve discounted Yoko-penned contributions where possible and ranked the records on the quality of John’s songcraft alone. Like the man almost said, give ‘Milk And Honey’ a chance…