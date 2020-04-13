It’s 12 years ago since Lady Gaga unleashed her debut single ‘Just Dance’ and gave the world a much-needed injection of weird and woozy synth-pop. She spent the following decade releasing some of our era’s definitive songs, along with albums that demonstrated her chameleonic ability for reinvention. The glossy Gaga from her debut record, ‘The Fame’, mutated into a leather-studded glamazon for the industrial ‘Born This Way’, who then took an LSD trip through Andy Warhol’s Factory for ‘Artpop’, before emerging as a beer-swilling rocker on ‘Joanne’.

Her latest pivot appears to be an amalgam of this journey. Trailed earlier this year with the buoyant single ‘Stupid Love’, Lady Gaga’s sixth full length album, ‘Chromatica’, is nearly upon us.

Or at least it was before the current global pandemic. Gaga announced last month that the record would be postponed indefinitely while she put her time into trying to figure out how to help humanity, which – given the $35 million she has helped raised for coronavirus relief organisations in just one week – seems to have been the right call.

Still, with the album due later this year, what better time to revisit Lady Gaga’s discography. Put your paws up and join us on Mother Monster’s musical journey…