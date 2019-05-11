Remember the old NME crossword from the magazine? Well, we've resurrected it and you can find a brand new one here every week. To make you feel all nostalgic - and because nobody would build us a clever internet-y crossword thing - you'll have to print it, but that's fine isn't it? It means you can do it in your favourite chair. Or on the loo. Or down the boozer. Or wherever you bloody well like. Compiled, as ever, by Mr Trevor Hungerford

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword:

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 Serf’s Up, 5+7A Bad Guy, 9 Albatross, 10 Delta, 11 Oliver’s Army, 15 SOS, 18 NYC, 20 Flames, 22+17A Highway To Hell, 24 TLC, 26 Oh, 27 T.A.T.U. 30 A-ha, 31 Trespass, 34 Oasis, 35 Tide,

36 Very.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Snap Out Of It, 2 Rabbit Heart, 3+19A Sit Down, 4 Pools, 5+37A Bus Stop, 6 Daddy, 7 Giles,

8 Years And Years, 12 Ellie, 13 Anna, 14 Machines, 16 Idaho, 21 Streets, 23 What’s Up? 25 Cupid, 28 Adele, 29 Utley, 32+33A Soft Cell.