Accompanied by her mum and soundtracked by ‘Offence’ – the funky, playful yet powerfully assertive opener from her 2019 album ‘GREY Area’ – Little Simz graced the stage to accept for Best British Album at the NME Awards 2020, creating one of the most uplifting moments of the bash.

Simz paid respect to fellow north London MC Avelino on her single “101 FM” (“Back when me and Avelino used to make tracks/Live and die in the LDN, in ends it’s mad”) and it was her long-standing collaborator who presented her with last night’s award. Her mum, who joined her on stage, was understandably brimming with pride. And Simbi Ajikawo’s wholesome and inspiring acceptance speech highlighted how far she has come.

Evidently humbled by the award, Simz responded, “Make some noise for my mum one time! I’m lost for words, but thanks to the NME for making me feel heard.”

She continued: “My mum is holding the award and that is crazy! Thank you guys for making this one of the best nights in our lives”. Honestly, Simz could have been forgiven for showing less humility given the phenomenal depth and quality of her acclaimed album.

‘GREY Area’ infuses raw narratives with poetry, and shifts from deep, soulful instrumentalism to unapologetically open and impactful storytelling. ‘Venom’ embodies the darker elements of the rapper’s artistry – it is an eclectic, unique and polished album which demonstrates a wealth of talent and creativity.

She’s progressed so much since her 2015 debut ‘A Curious Tale of Trials and Persons’, and last night’s events are testament to this wonderful artist’s extraordinary talent. Holding her daughter’s iconic NME trophy aloft and beaming, Little Simz’s mum captured the pure joy, love and respect of the moment. It’s difficult to think of anyone more deserving of this accolade than Simz.