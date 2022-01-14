Watch Lola Young perform ‘Ruin My Make Up’ & ‘Fake’ for NME Home Sessions

For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by the hotly tipped south Londoner Lola Young for a special two-song acoustic set. The artist – who was recently nominated for the 2022 Brits Rising Star award – strips things back for their performance.

Accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, it includes intimate renditions of her previously released singles ‘Ruin My Make Up’ and ‘Fake’.

‘Fake’, which was released in late 2021, is a song that Young has explained is about: “consumerism and greed and how much it affects us. ‘Fake’ is a song about remembering the core of who you are. There is so much constantly being sold to us, so much that is trying to tell us who to be, whether it’s an advert or person on the street. How would we be if we ignored it all?”

“When writing this song I was trying to drown out all the noise, it’s about remembering that everything other than what you personally believe isn’t the truth and to listen to your instinct about what’s fake,” she adds. “I hope whoever hears this relates and feels a sense of empowerment towards anything or anyone that has made them feel inadequate in their life.”

You can watch Lola Young’s full NME Home Sessions performance above.

