Lollapalooza 2023: see the full line-up and stage times here

Already this year, Lollapalooza has lit up cities around the world with a hotbed of live music, from Buenos Aires to Santiago, Mumbai to Paris. In less than a week’s time, the festival will return to its spiritual home of Chicago for its annual Stateside offering, bringing with it another four-day bill packed with legends, cult faves, and new acts waiting to be your new favourite discovery.

Here are all the details you need on Lollapalooza 2023, including line-up, stage times, tickets and how to tune in from home.

When is Lollapalooza 2023?

This year’s festival will run for four glorious days of live music over the first weekend of August, kicking off on August 2 and continuing through August 6.

Where is Lollapalooza 2023 being held?

Lollapalooza 2023 returns to its traditional home of Grant Park in Chicago, where it’s been held every year since 2005, except in 2020, when the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is headlining Lollapalooza 2023?

The event will boast two headliners for each of its four nights, packing in big-name talent from all over the globe for its top spots. Billie Eilish will add Lolla to her growing list of festivals she’s headlined, while Colombian star Karol G will join her in closing out the Thursday, becoming the first female Latin performer to headline the festival in the process.

Friday will see Kendrick Lamar bring his ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ set to Chicago and the festival crowd will be waiting to see if The 1975 stoke any further controversy. On Saturday, EDM duo Odesza will put on a performance to really get the weekend party going, while Tomorrow X Together will make history as the first K-pop group to headline the festival.

Lollapalooza 2023 will wrap up on Sunday with two very different vibes – first, the slap bass funk of Red Hot Chili Peppers and, second, the dreamy drama of Lana Del Rey.

Who else is performing at Lollapalooza 2023 and what are the stage times?

It’s not just in the last spots of the night where you’ll find world-beating talent – the rest of the Lollapalooza 2023 line-up is pretty stacked. Whether it’s K-pop’s most in-demand new girl group NewJeans making their first US live appearance, Carly Rae Jepsen bringing her feel-good pop to the main stage, Fred Again.. igniting the crowd with his new dance classics, or Pusha T showing why he’s a modern hip-hop great, there’s plenty to get excited about lower down the bill. Find the full line-up below, day by day.

August 3

Bud Light

The Beaches – 1:15pm-2pm

Joy Oladokun – 3pm-4pm

Sofi Tukker – 5pm-6pm

Carly Rae Jepsen – 7pm-8pm

Karol G – 8:40pm-10pm

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Pony Bradshaw – 12:30pm-1:15pm

Clinton Kane – 2pm-3pm

Franc Moody – 4pm-5pm

Noah Kahan – 6pm-7pm

Carola – 8pm-8:40pm

Bacardi

Lesly Reynaga – 12pm-12:30pm

Finish Ticket – 12:50pm-1:30pm

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners – 1:50pm-2:30pm

Ax And The Hatchetmen – 2:50pm-3:30pm

Jessie Murph – 4pm-4:45pm

Brakence – 5:15pm-6pm

Men I Trust – 6:30pm-7:15pm

Key Block – 7:45-8:30pm

The Rose – 9pm-10pm

BMI

Arath Herce – 1pm-1:40pm

Beauty School Dropout – 2:10pm-2:50pm

Austin Meade – 3:20pm-4pm

Chri$tian Gate$ – 4:30pm-5:10pm

Isabel Larosa – 5:40pm-6:20pm

Kidd Kenn – 6:50pm-7:30pm

Kidzapalooza

Elena Moon Park – 12pm-12:30pm

School of Rock – 1:30pm-2pm

The Happiness Club – 3pm-3:30pm

Divinity Roxx – 5:15-5:45pm

Perry’s

TBA – 12pm-12:45pm

Carola – 1pm-1:45pm

Disco Lines – 2pm-3pm

J. Worra – 3:15pm-4:15pm

Acraze – 4:30pm-5:30pm

Timmy Trumpet – 6pm-7pm

Dom Dolla – 7:15pm-8:15pm

Diplo – 8:30pm-9:45pm

Coinbase

Bad Neighbors – 12:30pm-1:15pm

Dope Lemon – 2pm-3pm

Spacey Jane – 4pm-5pm

Rema – 5:45pm-6:45pm

Lainey Wilson – 7:45pm-8:45pm

T-Mobile

Matt Maltese – 1:15pm-2pm

Lovejoy – 3pm-4pm

NewJeans – 5pm-5:45pm

Portugal. The Man – 6:45pm-7:45pm

Billie Eilish – 8:45pm

August 4

Bud Light

Sincere Engineer – 1:15pm-2:15pm

Ekkstacy – 3:15pm-4pm

Big Wild – 5pm-6pm

Thirty Seconds To Mars-7pm-8pm

The 1975 – 8:45pm-10pm

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Junior Mesa – 12:30pm-1:15pm

Giant Rooks – 2:15pm-3:15pm

Beabadoobee – 4pm-5pm

Foals – 6pm-7pm

Ninajirachi – 8pm-8:45pm

Bacardi

Tyler Christian – 12pm-12:30pm

Cydeways – 12:50pm-1:30pm

Loveless – 1:50pm-2:30pm

Cafuné – 2:50pm-3:30pm

Sueco – 4pm-4:45pm

The 502s – 5:15pm-6pm

Declan McKenna – 6:30pm-7:15pm

Ken Carson 7:45pm-8:30pm

Knocked Loose – 9pm-10pm

BMI

Hemlocke Springs – 1pm-1:40pm

Somadina – 2:10pm-2:50pm

Annie DiRusso – 3:20pm-4pm

Charlotte Sands – 4:30pm-5:10pm

Talk – 5:40pm-6:20pm

Tiacorine – 6:50pm-7:30pm

Kidzapalooza

Divinity Roxx – 12pm-12:30pm

Elena Moon Park – 1:30pm-2pm

The Happiness Club – 3pm-3:30pm

School of Rock – 5:15pm-5:45pm

Perry’s

Ninajirachi – 12pm-12:35pm

Hairitage – 12:40pm-1:15pm

Blanke – 1:30pm-2:15pm

Ray Volpe – 2:30pm-3:15pm

Emo Nite – 3:15pm-4:15pm

ARMNHMR – 4:30pm-5:30pm

Diesel – 6pm-7pm

Svdden Death – 7:15pm-8:15pm

Subtronics – 8:30pm-9:45pm

Coinbase

Loviet – 12pm-12:45pm

Band-Maid – 1:45pm-2:45pm

Peach Pit – 3:45pm-4:45pm

Sabrina Carpenter – 5:45pm-6:45pm

Jessie Reyez – 7:45pm-8:45pm

T-Mobile

Skizzy Mars – 12:45pm-1:45pm

Sudan Archives – 2:45pm-3:45pm

TEMS – 4:45pm-5:45pm

Fred Again.. – 6:45pm-7:45pm

Kendrick Lamar – 8:45pm

August 5

Bud Light

PARDYALONE – 1pm-1:45pm

Tom Odell – 2:45-3:45pm

Sylvan Esso – 4:45pm-5:45pm

Maggie Rogers – 6:45pm-7:45pm

Tomorrow X Together – 8:30pm-10pm

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Friday Pilots Club – 12:15pm-1pm

The Linda Lindas – 1:45pm-2:45pm

Ivan Cornejo – 3:45pm-4:45pm

Niki – 5:45pm-6:45pm

Benson – 7:45pm-8:30pm

Bacardi

TBD – 12pm-12:30pm

Usted Señalemelo – 12:50pm-1:30pm

Arlie – 1:50pm-2:30pm

Mavi – 2:50pm-3:30pm

Suki Waterhouse – 4pm-4:45pm

Jean Dawson – 5:15pm-6pm

Morgan Wade – 6:30pm-7:15pm

Alex G – 7:45pm-8:30pm

The Garden – 9pm-10pm

BMI

Los Aptos – 1pm-1:40pm

Arcy Drive – 2:10pm-2:50pm

Windser – 3:20pm-4pm

Danielle Ponder – 4:30pm-5:10pm

Aidan Bissett – 5:40pm-6:20pm

Ari Abdul – 6:50pm-7:30pm

Kidzapalooza

Alphabet Rockers – 12pm-12:30pm

Sam Moran – 1:30pm-2pm

Imagination Movers – 3pm-3:30pm

Special Guest – 4pm-4:30pm

Q Brothers – 5:15-5:45pm

Perry’s

Benson – 12pm-12:35pm

REMK – 12:40pm-1:20pm

Bonnie X Clyde – 1:30pm-2:15pm

Knock2 – 2:30pm-3:15pm

Solardo – 3:30pm-4:30pm

AC Slater – 4:45pm-5:45pm

Nora En Pure – 6:15pm-7:15pm

Meduza – 7:30pm-8:30pm

Pusha T – 8:45pm-9:45pm

Coinbase

Hoosh – 12:15pm-1pm

Zack Fox – 1:45pm-2:45pm

The Knocks – 3:45pm-4:45pm

Destroy Lonely – 5:45pm-6:45pm

Yung Gravy – 7:45pm-8:45pm

T-Mobile

Motherfolk – 1pm-1:45pm

Thee Sacred Souls – 2:45pm-3:45pm

The Revivalists – 4:45pm-5:45pm

J.I.D – 6:45pm-7:45pm

Odesza – 8:45pm

August 6

Bud Light

Upsahl – 1:15pm-2pm

Neil Frances – 2:45pm-3:45pm

Lil Yachty – 4:45pm-5:45pm

Rina Sawayama – 6:45pm-7:45pm

Lana Del Rey – 8:30pm-10pm

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Husbands – 12:30pm-1:15pm

Bakar – 2pm-2:45pm

Gabriels – 3:45pm-4:45pm

Joey Bada$$ – 5:45pm-6:45pm

Ian Asher – 7:45pm-8:30pm

Bacardi

Chicago Made – 11:45am-12:30pm

Little Stranger – 12:50pm-1:30pm

Ella Jane – 1:50pm-2:30pm

Michelle – 2:50pm-3:30pm

Holly Humberstone – 4pm-4:45pm

UMI – 5:15pm-6pm

Poolside – 6:30pm-7:15pm

DPR Ian + DPR Live – 7:45-8:30pm

L’impératrice – 9pm-10pm

BMI

Harry Edohoukwa – 1pm-1:40pm

The Red Clay Strays – 2:10pm-2:50pm

Big Boss Vette – 3:20pm-4pm

Josh Fudge – 4:30pm-5:10pm

Madeline Edwards – 5:40pm-6:20pm

Rosa Linn – 6:50pm-7:30pm

Kidzapalooza

Sam Moran – 12pm-12:30pm

Imagination Movers – 1:30pm-2pm

Q Brothers – 3pm-3:30pm

Special Guest – 4pm-4;30pm

Alphabet Rockers – 5:15-5:45pm

Perry’s

Ian Asher – 12pm-12:45pm

Dillon Nathaniel – 1pm-2pm

Matroda – 2:15pm-3:15pm

Wax Motif – 3:30pm-4:30pm

Gorgon City – 4:45pm-5:45pm

Afrojack – 6:15pm-7:15pm

Alan Walker – 7:30pm-8:30pm

Louis The Child – 8:45pm-9:45pm

Coinbase

Sarah Kinsley – 12:15pm-1pm

The Happy Fits – 1:45pm-2:30pm

Magdalena Bay – 3:30pm-4:30pm

Maisie Peters – 5:30pm-6:30pm

The Backseat Lovers – 7:30pm-8:30pm

T-Mobile

Ingrid Andress – 1pm-1:45pm

Dehd – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Mt. Joy – 4:30pm-5:30pm

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – 6:30pm-7:30pm

Red Hot Chili Peppers – 8:30pm

Where can I buy tickets for Lollapalooza 2023?

General admission weekend tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 are now sold out, although you can join the waitlist for any new releases or buy verified resale tickets from the official Lollapalooza site. VIP packages, starting at $1600, are still available to purchase from the festival’s website, as are platinum passes ($4350).

If you’re only looking to attend for one day, Saturday passes are still available, while you can join the waitlist for single-day tickets for the remaining days. VIP single-day tickets are still available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while platinum single-day tickets are available for all days.

How can I watch Lollapalooza 2023 from home?

Finer details for the Lollapalooza 2023 livestream schedule have yet to be announced, but you’ll need Hulu to tune in from the US. Last year, there was one stream on the Thursday and two streams per day from Friday through Sunday.

While Hulu won’t work for viewers not in America, K-pop fans outside of the US don’t have to miss out on the scene’s big stars performing in Chicago. They can tune into NewJeans and Tomorrow X Together’s sets on HYBE’s fan community platform, Weverse, via mobile, PC and smart TV apps.