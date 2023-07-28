Lollapalooza 2023: see the full line-up and stage times here

Already this year, Lollapalooza has lit up cities around the world with a hotbed of live music, from Buenos Aires to Santiago, Mumbai to Paris. In less than a week’s time, the festival will return to its spiritual home of Chicago for its annual Stateside offering, bringing with it another four-day bill packed with legends, cult faves, and new acts waiting to be your new favourite discovery.
- READ MORE: Lollapalooza 2022 review: the global festival transforms its hometown into a music utopia
Here are all the details you need on Lollapalooza 2023, including line-up, stage times, tickets and how to tune in from home.
When is Lollapalooza 2023?
This year’s festival will run for four glorious days of live music over the first weekend of August, kicking off on August 2 and continuing through August 6.
Where is Lollapalooza 2023 being held?
Lollapalooza 2023 returns to its traditional home of Grant Park in Chicago, where it’s been held every year since 2005, except in 2020, when the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who is headlining Lollapalooza 2023?
The event will boast two headliners for each of its four nights, packing in big-name talent from all over the globe for its top spots. Billie Eilish will add Lolla to her growing list of festivals she’s headlined, while Colombian star Karol G will join her in closing out the Thursday, becoming the first female Latin performer to headline the festival in the process.
Friday will see Kendrick Lamar bring his ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ set to Chicago and the festival crowd will be waiting to see if The 1975 stoke any further controversy. On Saturday, EDM duo Odesza will put on a performance to really get the weekend party going, while Tomorrow X Together will make history as the first K-pop group to headline the festival.
Lollapalooza 2023 will wrap up on Sunday with two very different vibes – first, the slap bass funk of Red Hot Chili Peppers and, second, the dreamy drama of Lana Del Rey.
Who else is performing at Lollapalooza 2023 and what are the stage times?
It’s not just in the last spots of the night where you’ll find world-beating talent – the rest of the Lollapalooza 2023 line-up is pretty stacked. Whether it’s K-pop’s most in-demand new girl group NewJeans making their first US live appearance, Carly Rae Jepsen bringing her feel-good pop to the main stage, Fred Again.. igniting the crowd with his new dance classics, or Pusha T showing why he’s a modern hip-hop great, there’s plenty to get excited about lower down the bill. Find the full line-up below, day by day.
August 3
Bud Light
The Beaches – 1:15pm-2pm
Joy Oladokun – 3pm-4pm
Sofi Tukker – 5pm-6pm
Carly Rae Jepsen – 7pm-8pm
Karol G – 8:40pm-10pm
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Pony Bradshaw – 12:30pm-1:15pm
Clinton Kane – 2pm-3pm
Franc Moody – 4pm-5pm
Noah Kahan – 6pm-7pm
Carola – 8pm-8:40pm
Bacardi
Lesly Reynaga – 12pm-12:30pm
Finish Ticket – 12:50pm-1:30pm
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners – 1:50pm-2:30pm
Ax And The Hatchetmen – 2:50pm-3:30pm
Jessie Murph – 4pm-4:45pm
Brakence – 5:15pm-6pm
Men I Trust – 6:30pm-7:15pm
Key Block – 7:45-8:30pm
The Rose – 9pm-10pm
BMI
Arath Herce – 1pm-1:40pm
Beauty School Dropout – 2:10pm-2:50pm
Austin Meade – 3:20pm-4pm
Chri$tian Gate$ – 4:30pm-5:10pm
Isabel Larosa – 5:40pm-6:20pm
Kidd Kenn – 6:50pm-7:30pm
Kidzapalooza
Elena Moon Park – 12pm-12:30pm
School of Rock – 1:30pm-2pm
The Happiness Club – 3pm-3:30pm
Divinity Roxx – 5:15-5:45pm
Perry’s
TBA – 12pm-12:45pm
Carola – 1pm-1:45pm
Disco Lines – 2pm-3pm
J. Worra – 3:15pm-4:15pm
Acraze – 4:30pm-5:30pm
Timmy Trumpet – 6pm-7pm
Dom Dolla – 7:15pm-8:15pm
Diplo – 8:30pm-9:45pm
Coinbase
Bad Neighbors – 12:30pm-1:15pm
Dope Lemon – 2pm-3pm
Spacey Jane – 4pm-5pm
Rema – 5:45pm-6:45pm
Lainey Wilson – 7:45pm-8:45pm
T-Mobile
Matt Maltese – 1:15pm-2pm
Lovejoy – 3pm-4pm
NewJeans – 5pm-5:45pm
Portugal. The Man – 6:45pm-7:45pm
Billie Eilish – 8:45pm
August 4
Bud Light
Sincere Engineer – 1:15pm-2:15pm
Ekkstacy – 3:15pm-4pm
Big Wild – 5pm-6pm
Thirty Seconds To Mars-7pm-8pm
The 1975 – 8:45pm-10pm
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Junior Mesa – 12:30pm-1:15pm
Giant Rooks – 2:15pm-3:15pm
Beabadoobee – 4pm-5pm
Foals – 6pm-7pm
Ninajirachi – 8pm-8:45pm
Bacardi
Tyler Christian – 12pm-12:30pm
Cydeways – 12:50pm-1:30pm
Loveless – 1:50pm-2:30pm
Cafuné – 2:50pm-3:30pm
Sueco – 4pm-4:45pm
The 502s – 5:15pm-6pm
Declan McKenna – 6:30pm-7:15pm
Ken Carson 7:45pm-8:30pm
Knocked Loose – 9pm-10pm
BMI
Hemlocke Springs – 1pm-1:40pm
Somadina – 2:10pm-2:50pm
Annie DiRusso – 3:20pm-4pm
Charlotte Sands – 4:30pm-5:10pm
Talk – 5:40pm-6:20pm
Tiacorine – 6:50pm-7:30pm
Kidzapalooza
Divinity Roxx – 12pm-12:30pm
Elena Moon Park – 1:30pm-2pm
The Happiness Club – 3pm-3:30pm
School of Rock – 5:15pm-5:45pm
Perry’s
Ninajirachi – 12pm-12:35pm
Hairitage – 12:40pm-1:15pm
Blanke – 1:30pm-2:15pm
Ray Volpe – 2:30pm-3:15pm
Emo Nite – 3:15pm-4:15pm
ARMNHMR – 4:30pm-5:30pm
Diesel – 6pm-7pm
Svdden Death – 7:15pm-8:15pm
Subtronics – 8:30pm-9:45pm
Coinbase
Loviet – 12pm-12:45pm
Band-Maid – 1:45pm-2:45pm
Peach Pit – 3:45pm-4:45pm
Sabrina Carpenter – 5:45pm-6:45pm
Jessie Reyez – 7:45pm-8:45pm
T-Mobile
Skizzy Mars – 12:45pm-1:45pm
Sudan Archives – 2:45pm-3:45pm
TEMS – 4:45pm-5:45pm
Fred Again.. – 6:45pm-7:45pm
Kendrick Lamar – 8:45pm
August 5
Bud Light
PARDYALONE – 1pm-1:45pm
Tom Odell – 2:45-3:45pm
Sylvan Esso – 4:45pm-5:45pm
Maggie Rogers – 6:45pm-7:45pm
Tomorrow X Together – 8:30pm-10pm
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Friday Pilots Club – 12:15pm-1pm
The Linda Lindas – 1:45pm-2:45pm
Ivan Cornejo – 3:45pm-4:45pm
Niki – 5:45pm-6:45pm
Benson – 7:45pm-8:30pm
Bacardi
TBD – 12pm-12:30pm
Usted Señalemelo – 12:50pm-1:30pm
Arlie – 1:50pm-2:30pm
Mavi – 2:50pm-3:30pm
Suki Waterhouse – 4pm-4:45pm
Jean Dawson – 5:15pm-6pm
Morgan Wade – 6:30pm-7:15pm
Alex G – 7:45pm-8:30pm
The Garden – 9pm-10pm
BMI
Los Aptos – 1pm-1:40pm
Arcy Drive – 2:10pm-2:50pm
Windser – 3:20pm-4pm
Danielle Ponder – 4:30pm-5:10pm
Aidan Bissett – 5:40pm-6:20pm
Ari Abdul – 6:50pm-7:30pm
Kidzapalooza
Alphabet Rockers – 12pm-12:30pm
Sam Moran – 1:30pm-2pm
Imagination Movers – 3pm-3:30pm
Special Guest – 4pm-4:30pm
Q Brothers – 5:15-5:45pm
Perry’s
Benson – 12pm-12:35pm
REMK – 12:40pm-1:20pm
Bonnie X Clyde – 1:30pm-2:15pm
Knock2 – 2:30pm-3:15pm
Solardo – 3:30pm-4:30pm
AC Slater – 4:45pm-5:45pm
Nora En Pure – 6:15pm-7:15pm
Meduza – 7:30pm-8:30pm
Pusha T – 8:45pm-9:45pm
Coinbase
Hoosh – 12:15pm-1pm
Zack Fox – 1:45pm-2:45pm
The Knocks – 3:45pm-4:45pm
Destroy Lonely – 5:45pm-6:45pm
Yung Gravy – 7:45pm-8:45pm
T-Mobile
Motherfolk – 1pm-1:45pm
Thee Sacred Souls – 2:45pm-3:45pm
The Revivalists – 4:45pm-5:45pm
J.I.D – 6:45pm-7:45pm
Odesza – 8:45pm
August 6
Bud Light
Upsahl – 1:15pm-2pm
Neil Frances – 2:45pm-3:45pm
Lil Yachty – 4:45pm-5:45pm
Rina Sawayama – 6:45pm-7:45pm
Lana Del Rey – 8:30pm-10pm
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Husbands – 12:30pm-1:15pm
Bakar – 2pm-2:45pm
Gabriels – 3:45pm-4:45pm
Joey Bada$$ – 5:45pm-6:45pm
Ian Asher – 7:45pm-8:30pm
Bacardi
Chicago Made – 11:45am-12:30pm
Little Stranger – 12:50pm-1:30pm
Ella Jane – 1:50pm-2:30pm
Michelle – 2:50pm-3:30pm
Holly Humberstone – 4pm-4:45pm
UMI – 5:15pm-6pm
Poolside – 6:30pm-7:15pm
DPR Ian + DPR Live – 7:45-8:30pm
L’impératrice – 9pm-10pm
BMI
Harry Edohoukwa – 1pm-1:40pm
The Red Clay Strays – 2:10pm-2:50pm
Big Boss Vette – 3:20pm-4pm
Josh Fudge – 4:30pm-5:10pm
Madeline Edwards – 5:40pm-6:20pm
Rosa Linn – 6:50pm-7:30pm
Kidzapalooza
Sam Moran – 12pm-12:30pm
Imagination Movers – 1:30pm-2pm
Q Brothers – 3pm-3:30pm
Special Guest – 4pm-4;30pm
Alphabet Rockers – 5:15-5:45pm
Perry’s
Ian Asher – 12pm-12:45pm
Dillon Nathaniel – 1pm-2pm
Matroda – 2:15pm-3:15pm
Wax Motif – 3:30pm-4:30pm
Gorgon City – 4:45pm-5:45pm
Afrojack – 6:15pm-7:15pm
Alan Walker – 7:30pm-8:30pm
Louis The Child – 8:45pm-9:45pm
Coinbase
Sarah Kinsley – 12:15pm-1pm
The Happy Fits – 1:45pm-2:30pm
Magdalena Bay – 3:30pm-4:30pm
Maisie Peters – 5:30pm-6:30pm
The Backseat Lovers – 7:30pm-8:30pm
T-Mobile
Ingrid Andress – 1pm-1:45pm
Dehd – 2:30pm-3:30pm
Mt. Joy – 4:30pm-5:30pm
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – 6:30pm-7:30pm
Red Hot Chili Peppers – 8:30pm
Where can I buy tickets for Lollapalooza 2023?
General admission weekend tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 are now sold out, although you can join the waitlist for any new releases or buy verified resale tickets from the official Lollapalooza site. VIP packages, starting at $1600, are still available to purchase from the festival’s website, as are platinum passes ($4350).
If you’re only looking to attend for one day, Saturday passes are still available, while you can join the waitlist for single-day tickets for the remaining days. VIP single-day tickets are still available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while platinum single-day tickets are available for all days.
How can I watch Lollapalooza 2023 from home?
Finer details for the Lollapalooza 2023 livestream schedule have yet to be announced, but you’ll need Hulu to tune in from the US. Last year, there was one stream on the Thursday and two streams per day from Friday through Sunday.
While Hulu won’t work for viewers not in America, K-pop fans outside of the US don’t have to miss out on the scene’s big stars performing in Chicago. They can tune into NewJeans and Tomorrow X Together’s sets on HYBE’s fan community platform, Weverse, via mobile, PC and smart TV apps.