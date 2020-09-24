Every single Mercury Prize winner: what happened next?

It’s been a weird year so far, has 2020. It’s now late September and we’ve almost reached the point where little can shock. When the Mercury Prize confirmed they would be announcing the winner live on family-friendly telly show The One Show, you could only shrug and say: ‘Yeah, sure’. But if that gets a few grans into Porridge Radio when the winner is revealed on September 24, then all the better for it.

This evening (September 23) BBC Four will kick off programming around the awards, with the show Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020: Album Of The Year featuring new and archive performances from all 12 nominees. Then, on September 25, a special edition of Later… with Jools Holland will be aired on BBC Two, featuring an interview with this year’s winner.

Nominees for the Mercury Prize 2020 include the likes of Stormzy, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Kano, Laura Marling, Porridge Radio and more, but here’s a look back at every single album to win the coveted prize over the years – and what happened next.