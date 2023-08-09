5 of the most influential club nights… ever!

A great club night can change everything: the way you walk, talk, sing and live your life. It’s something we know oh-too-well. In the mid-’00s, Club NME was a place for rabid music fans to see upcoming bands, meet like-minded people and let loose… real loose.

As Club NME announces its return later this year, we look back at the other club nights – those past and present – that changed the course of music, and whose influence is keenly felt.

Trash

What: Hedonistic electroclash and indie during a fervent time for both scenes

Where: London

Why it mattered: It says a lot about a club that you knew what would be playing as the lights come on and everyone shuffles home (or to afters): The Smiths’ ‘There Is A Light and It Never Goes Out’ and David Bowie’s ‘Rock’n’Roll Suicide’ closed out the night without fail in its final five years. Speaking about the latter, Alkan said that they chose the song because it was about “finding the place in which you felt you belong”, as all great club nights do and which Trash did until its closure in 2007.

Warehouse Project

What: Multi-night celebration of electronic music’s many, many threads

Where: Manchester

Why it matters: The season of events – which run from September to the New Year – are like a right of passage for UK clubbers (and, specifically, the student contingent). It’s here that a cast of big-name DJs, bands and rising artists perform at some of the most in-demand nights in the calendar. 2023’s season includes Bicep, The Blessed Madonna and more.

Paradise Garage

What: The crucible of disco and house in the Big Apple

Where: New York

Why it mattered: If you wanted to be seen, you headed uptown to Studio 54. But the Paradise Garage was where the scene was truly fostered and forged an important marker in LGBTQ and clubbing culture. It was here, afterall, where the legendary Larry Levan was on the decks and played a role in the ascendance of house music and dub. Its importance cannot be understated.

Subclub

What: The home of Scotland’s enviable party scene

Where: Glasgow

Why it matters: If you’re the longest continuing-running underground club in the world, you’re doing something right. Since 1987, the Glasgow faithful have been showing up for varied nights across electronic music and live events. LCD Soundsystem, Primal Scream and local heroes Franz Ferdinand have all played here.

Berghain

What: The world-famous club night that changes lives… if you can get in.

Where: Berlin

Why it matters: You’ve heard the stories: people go in on Friday, stagger out Monday morning with one item of clothing down (if you’re lucky) – it really is that kind of club. Its image and pomposity is only emboldened by the notoriously selective bouncer who decides on entry, but it’s a memorable night regardless for locals and tourists alike.

