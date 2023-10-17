5 things you need to know about Denon PerL Earbuds

In partnership with Denon

We all hear differently, so we shouldn’t all listen the same. The composition of our ear canals, the external environment, and subjective musical preferences all affect how and what we hear. Denon have tapped into the potential to transform the way we hear sound into a truly personalised experience with the introduction of their new earbuds. Recognizing that there’s a spectrum of audio uniquely perceived by everyone, the Denon PerL and PerL Pro earbuds are tuned to the sensitivities of each individual, creating a more profound, rich, and fulfilling experience. Here are five things you need to know…

Personalised sound, what does that mean?

Sound might seem objective, but that’s really only the case for machines. In reality, we each perceive sound differently, and that’s affected by our physiology, personal experiences, and age. This is the basis of personalised sound: if audio can be adjusted to suit individuals, it can be tailored to create a listening experience with greater clarity than most have ever heard.

You can think of personalised sound as a much more rigorous equaliser (EQ). An EQ tuning adjusts the relative volume of the sounds we can perceive—from 20Hz to 20kHz—by focusing on particular frequencies. You might have used a graphic EQ on a stereo to adjust the sound to suit your taste or the environment, bumping up the bass or shaving off some high-end. Personalised sound works similarly but with much greater accuracy and control. At a basic level: the Denon PerL earbuds tweak the sound in response to your hearing feedback, producing sound that is best suited to your hearing profile.

They deliver full, uncompressed audio

Listening to music on the go shouldn’t mean sacrificing on sound quality, and you don’t deserve tinny music on your headphones as you hit the gym. Denon PerL Earbuds have CD-quality audio and use Qualcomm® AptX Lossless™ and spatial audio from Dirac Virtuo to ensure that you get that immersive home listening quality even when out and about. The more enveloping the music, the more this feature will shine, so whether you’re playing The Chemical Brothers’ psychedelica-influenced new album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’ on the treadmill or taking Sufjan Stevens’ heartbreaking ‘Javelin’ on an autumn walk, the audio of the Denon PerL Earbuds – and their active noise cancelling – will make you feel like you’re right there in the middle of it.

They’ll stay charged all day

Modern lives are too busy to have to worry about charging headphones and finding battery packs in the middle of your day. That’s why the Denon PerL Earbuds offer six hours of battery life per charge, with three additional charges via the case. In total, that’s 24 hours of on-the-go battery life, so you can stay on top of work with Qualcomm® aptX™ Voice technology for crystal-clear video and audio calls, or take your earbuds on a day-long hike. The PerL Pro Earbuds kick it up a notch with 8 hours battery life and 3 additional charges in the case.

You can connect them to two devices at once

​​On top of being best-in-class at providing top-of-the-range sound quality as well as portability, the Denon PerL Earbuds are also brilliantly practical. When at work, you can connect them to both your phone and laptop at the same time, making them suitable for easy and stress-free working. If you need another device to connect to the headphones, use Quick Switch to quickly and easily transfer to another device.

They’re fully weather- and sweat-resistant

Nothing gets you through a wet and wild winter run like a banging soundtrack. Across 2023, the music world has spoiled us with thumping dance anthems and energetic punk and rock perfect for your running playlist. With Denon PerL Earbuds, you can get outside whatever the weather and crank up Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ or get weird with 100 gecs’ pop-punk-meets-hyper-pop masterpiece ‘10,000 gecs’, all while not having to worry about the earbuds – they’re fully weather and sweat-resistant (rated IPX4 waterproof) and you can take them anywhere.