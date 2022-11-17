Alfie Templeman shows us around London’s newest music venues at Outernet

Earlier this year, we saw the opening of Outernet London, a “media, music and culture district” located in the heart of the capital, on the corner of Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road. To celebrate the new space, we got Bedfordshire artist Alfie Templeman to take us on a tour of Outernet ahead of his headline show at one of their brand-new venues, HERE. Watch the full video above.

Templeman takes us behind the scenes, showing us “the best dressing room I’ve ever been to” as well two of the site’s music venues HERE and The Lower Third.

Advertisement

“I think new venues like this are great. Because this is such a new venue, it’s one of those things where people can say ‘I saw this artist there at a very early stage, and it was a brand new venue’,” Templeman says, adding: “It’s just a cool place to play at as there’s so much going on and so much happening.”

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Alfie Templeman

One of the venue’s spaces, The Lower Third, was built on the old location of the iconic 12 Bar Club, a Denmark Street institution that held early shows for Adele and The Libertines and shut in 2016. As Outernet’s Artistic Director Leo Green, who showed Templeman around the space, explains: “There’s been so many historical performances here, from the days of punk right through to Amy [Winehouse]. It’s such a historic room…[now] it’s the 21st Century of the 12 Bar Club”

“You can almost feel the spirit of everyone that’s been in here,” Templeman agrees.

To see more of Outernet – including their 2000-capacity space HERE – watch the full tour video above