All the best k-pop gigs happening in the UK and Europe this autumn

A paid for ad feature for viagago.
It’s been another brilliant year for the ever-growing world of k-pop. BLACKPINK became the first k-pop group to headline the iconic Coachella Festival, before coming over to the UK to do the same at BST Hyde Park. Elsewhere, TWICE played their first ever shows in Europe and the UK, Red Velvet had an overdue victory lap at Wembley Arena, NCT Dream finally made it to London while ATEEZ proved that the fourth generation was in safe hands with their headline gig at London’s O2 Arena.
According to data gathered by viagogo, BLACKPINK have sold $15million worth of tickets in 2023 via their global marketplace, compared to less than $10million in 2022. Similarly, TWICE have currently sold $5million worth of tickets this year, compared to $1.4million in 2022.
There are still plenty of brilliant k-pop concerts coming up across the UK and Europe in coming months though and, in partnership with viagogo, we’ve rounded up the very best of them. Check them out below.
aespa
Following the release of their third mini album ‘MY WORLD’ and an appearance at Coachella Festival last year, aespa are heading out on their first world tour. The group have already put in a stunning performance at Governor’s Ball this year while ‘MY WORLD’ saw the four-piece “deliver on their early promise” as they put in their bid for “main pop girl status”.
aespa play:
September
23 – Le Dome De Paris, Paris
25 – C-Halle, Berlin
28 – O2 Arena, London
Fans can buy and sell tickets for aespa at global marketplace, viagogo here.
ATEEZ
ATEEZ are due to headline the Korea On Stage In London concert in November, with support from xikers, PHARMONY, STAYC, JANNABI, Lee Young Ji, Xdinary Heroes, BOYNEXTDOOR, Yageum Yageum and more. It’s the first time ATEEZ have played London since their massive headline show at the O2 Arena in March, and since then the group have shared new EP ‘The World EP2: Outlaw’.
ATEEZ play:
November
08 – Wembley Arena, London
Fans can buy and sell tickets for Ateez at global marketplace, viagogo here.
Balming Tiger
After years of singles and EPs, South Korean musical collective Balming Tiger are gearing up to finally release their long-awaited debut album, which blends together k-pop, hip-hop, punk and alternative. Recent single ‘SEXY NUKIM’ featured BTS’ RM while ‘SOS’ is a dreamy slice of indie rock. To celebrate the record, Balming Tiger are heading out on an extensive world tour.
Balming Tiger play:
November
02 – Frannz Club, Berlin
06 – Melkweg, Amsterdam
08 – Village Underground, London
B.I
Former iKon vocalist Kim Han-bin, AKA B.I is a South Korean singer/rapper. After serving as the group’s main producer, he left in 2019 before debuting as a solo artist in 2021 with ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’. Debut full-length ‘Waterfall’ followed shortly afterwards alongside a string of singles and EPs. Earlier this year, B.I released new album ‘To Die For’ and is promoting it with a sprawling European tour that kicks off later this month.
B.I plays
September
25 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona
27 – Volkshaus, Zurich
28 – Alcatraz, Milan
30 – Stodola, Poland
October
03 – Noblessneri, Tallinn
05 – Kulttuuritalo, Helsinki
07 – B-K, Stockholm
08 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo
11 – Docks, Hamburg
14 – Carlswerk Victoria, Koln
15 – Troxy, London
18 – Ancienna Belgique, Brussels
19 – TonHalle, Munich
Fans can buy and sell tickets for B.I at global marketplace, viagogo here.
PIXY
K-pop group PIXY only debuted in 2021 but they’ve already built up an impressive back catalogue of sugary pop hits. However, last year a lineup change was announced, with new member Rinji joining them for the start of their ‘Wanna Be Your Villain’ European tour. Since then, they’ve released their ‘CHOSEN KARMA’ EP and confirmed another string of European dates for later in the year.
PIXY play:
November
19 – La Sala, Madrid
22 – Rock Cafe, Prague
23 – Durer Kert, Budapest
26 – Garage, London
28 – Maison Bleue, Strasbourg
29 – P60, Amsterdam
December
02 – Salle Du Grand Parc, Bordeaux
03 – La Maroquinerie, Paris
05 – SO36, Berlin
06 – Zeche, Bochum
08 – Fryshuset, Stockholm
09 – Hybrydy, Warsaw
Oceanfromtheblue
South Korean singer-songerwriter Oceanfromtheblue released his first EP in 2018 and over the next few years, released five more records. He slowed things down in 2022 by just putting out a handful of singles but has ramped things back up in recent months. His new self-titled album came in February before his ‘NEWRNBERA’ mixtape followed in August. He started his ‘Way To Blue European’ tour earlier this month, with dates in London, Paris and Madrid still to come
Oceanfromtheblue plays:
September
19 – Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam
21 – O2 Islington, London
24 – Club Volta, Cologne
25 – La Maroquinerie, Paris
26 – Mascotte, Zurich
29 – Sala Chango, Madrid
Fans can buy and sell tickets for Oceanfromtheblue at global marketplace, viagogo here.