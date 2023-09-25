All the best k-pop gigs happening in the UK and Europe this autumn

A paid for ad feature for viagago.

It’s been another brilliant year for the ever-growing world of k-pop. BLACKPINK became the first k-pop group to headline the iconic Coachella Festival, before coming over to the UK to do the same at BST Hyde Park. Elsewhere, TWICE played their first ever shows in Europe and the UK, Red Velvet had an overdue victory lap at Wembley Arena, NCT Dream finally made it to London while ATEEZ proved that the fourth generation was in safe hands with their headline gig at London’s O2 Arena.

According to data gathered by viagogo, BLACKPINK have sold $15million worth of tickets in 2023 via their global marketplace, compared to less than $10million in 2022. Similarly, TWICE have currently sold $5million worth of tickets this year, compared to $1.4million in 2022.

There are still plenty of brilliant k-pop concerts coming up across the UK and Europe in coming months though and, in partnership with viagogo, we’ve rounded up the very best of them. Check them out below.

aespa

Advertisement

Following the release of their third mini album ‘MY WORLD’ and an appearance at Coachella Festival last year, aespa are heading out on their first world tour. The group have already put in a stunning performance at Governor’s Ball this year while ‘MY WORLD’ saw the four-piece “deliver on their early promise” as they put in their bid for “main pop girl status”.

aespa play:

September

23 – Le Dome De Paris, Paris

25 – C-Halle, Berlin

28 – O2 Arena, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for aespa at global marketplace, viagogo here.

ATEEZ

ATEEZ are due to headline the Korea On Stage In London concert in November, with support from xikers, PHARMONY, STAYC, JANNABI, Lee Young Ji, Xdinary Heroes, BOYNEXTDOOR, Yageum Yageum and more. It’s the first time ATEEZ have played London since their massive headline show at the O2 Arena in March, and since then the group have shared new EP ‘The World EP2: Outlaw’.

ATEEZ play:

Advertisement

November

08 – Wembley Arena, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Ateez at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Balming Tiger

After years of singles and EPs, South Korean musical collective Balming Tiger are gearing up to finally release their long-awaited debut album, which blends together k-pop, hip-hop, punk and alternative. Recent single ‘SEXY NUKIM’ featured BTS’ RM while ‘SOS’ is a dreamy slice of indie rock. To celebrate the record, Balming Tiger are heading out on an extensive world tour.

Balming Tiger play:

November

02 – Frannz Club, Berlin

06 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

08 – Village Underground, London

B.I

Former iKon vocalist Kim Han-bin, AKA B.I is a South Korean singer/rapper. After serving as the group’s main producer, he left in 2019 before debuting as a solo artist in 2021 with ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’. Debut full-length ‘Waterfall’ followed shortly afterwards alongside a string of singles and EPs. Earlier this year, B.I released new album ‘To Die For’ and is promoting it with a sprawling European tour that kicks off later this month.

B.I plays

September

25 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona

27 – Volkshaus, Zurich

28 – Alcatraz, Milan

30 – Stodola, Poland

October

03 – Noblessneri, Tallinn

05 – Kulttuuritalo, Helsinki

07 – B-K, Stockholm

08 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

11 – Docks, Hamburg

14 – Carlswerk Victoria, Koln

15 – Troxy, London

18 – Ancienna Belgique, Brussels

19 – TonHalle, Munich

Fans can buy and sell tickets for B.I at global marketplace, viagogo here.

PIXY

K-pop group PIXY only debuted in 2021 but they’ve already built up an impressive back catalogue of sugary pop hits. However, last year a lineup change was announced, with new member Rinji joining them for the start of their ‘Wanna Be Your Villain’ European tour. Since then, they’ve released their ‘CHOSEN KARMA’ EP and confirmed another string of European dates for later in the year.

PIXY play:

November

19 – La Sala, Madrid

22 – Rock Cafe, Prague

23 – Durer Kert, Budapest

26 – Garage, London

28 – Maison Bleue, Strasbourg

29 – P60, Amsterdam

December

02 – Salle Du Grand Parc, Bordeaux

03 – La Maroquinerie, Paris

05 – SO36, Berlin

06 – Zeche, Bochum

08 – Fryshuset, Stockholm

09 – Hybrydy, Warsaw

Oceanfromtheblue

South Korean singer-songerwriter Oceanfromtheblue released his first EP in 2018 and over the next few years, released five more records. He slowed things down in 2022 by just putting out a handful of singles but has ramped things back up in recent months. His new self-titled album came in February before his ‘NEWRNBERA’ mixtape followed in August. He started his ‘Way To Blue European’ tour earlier this month, with dates in London, Paris and Madrid still to come

Oceanfromtheblue plays:

September

19 – Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam

21 – O2 Islington, London

24 – Club Volta, Cologne

25 – La Maroquinerie, Paris

26 – Mascotte, Zurich

29 – Sala Chango, Madrid

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Oceanfromtheblue at global marketplace, viagogo here.