Amy Winehouse’s story – in songs

The one that kick-started her career

‘Stronger Than Me’ (2003)

The lead single from debut album ‘Frank’ marked the arrival of a major talent. Over a jazzy beat, Amy chides her partner for shirking his responsibilities. ‘Stronger Than Me’ cemented Winehouse’s rise by winning a prestigious Ivor Novello songwriting award the following year.

The one that encapsulated the times

‘Fuck Me Pumps’ (2003)

Right from the start, Amy had a sharp eye for detail. On this ‘Frank’ bop, she paints a portrait of a Y2K-era grifter whose “dream in life is to be a footballers’ wife”. It’s scathing, but Winehouse shows her sisterly side when she sings: “Without girls like you/There’s no nightlife“.

The one that became her signature song

‘Rehab’ (2006)

The lead single from Amy’s stunning second album, 2006’s ‘Back To Black’, is a defiant pop masterpiece. When she sings “They tried to make me go to rehab, but I said, ‘No, no, no’“, it’s impossible not to be roused. ‘Rehab’ won a hat-trick of Grammys, confirming Winehouse as a generation-defining artist.

The one that proved she was a real one

‘You Know I’m No Good’ (2006)

Amy berates herself for being unfaithful on this savage ‘Back To Black’ bop. Mark Ronson’s crisp production adds a hip-hop edge, but the indelible storytelling makes it stand out. When her partner notices a “little carpet burn”, Winehouse knows she’s done for – and we wince on her behalf.

The one that showed off her pop songcraft

‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ (2006)

Amy effortlessly blends retro and contemporary sounds on this Motown-influenced tune. It may sound breezy, but the lyrics sting with self-recrimination when she sings: “I’ll be some next man’s other woman soon.” Last year, grime icon Skepta sampled it on his house banger ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’.

The poetic one

‘Back To Black’ (2006)

The album’s title track is a howl of despair set to a ’60s girl-group beat. It features stunning imagery – “And life is like a pipe/And I’m a tiny penny rollin’ up the walls inside” – and a devastating vocal. It’s such a modern standard that Beyoncé and Andre 3000 covered it for 2013 blockbuster The Great Gatsby.

The one that placed her among the greats

‘Love Is A Losing Game’ (2006)

Amy won another Ivor Novello for this timeless soul ballad about a failed romance. It’s such a flawless piece of songwriting that Prince did it in his live shows and George Michael named it his favourite ever record. At 23, Winehouse was getting co-signs from legends.

The one that proved she was a rogue genius

‘Valerie’ (2007)

On paper, The Zutons‘ indie hit ‘Valerie’ looked like a strange fit for Amy, a jazz lover with old-school tastes. Even Mark Ronson, whose 2007 covers album ‘Version’ it appears on, said he “wasn’t sure” until Winehouse laid down her loose and lusty vocal. In the process, she turned ‘Valerie’ into a karaoke staple and queer anthem.

The one that underlined her vocal talent

‘Our Day Will Come’ (2011)

Winehouse’s lovely, reggae-flecked cover of ’60s hit ‘Our Day Will Come’ was recorded during the ‘Frank’ sessions. When it was released on the posthumous 2011 compilation album, ‘Lioness: Hidden Treasures’, it offered a welcome reminder of Amy’s impeccable taste and incredible vocals.

The one that celebrated her musical roots

‘Body And Soul’ (with Tony Bennett) (2011)

Amy was raised on jazz music, so it feels fitting that her final recording was a cover of a 1930s jazz standard. This elegant duet with Tony Bennett – one of her musical heroes – won Winehouse a posthumous Grammy and added a poignant postscript to her career.

